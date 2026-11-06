Freight Broker Liability After Montgomery: Who Else Pays for a Truck Crash

A freight broker is a company that arranges the transport of a shipper’s goods by hiring a motor carrier to haul the load. The broker does not own the truck and does not employ the driver. For decades, that distance let brokers argue they owed nothing to the people hurt when the carrier they picked caused a crash. On May 14, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court closed that door.

In Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC, the Court ruled 9-0 that federal law does not block state-law negligent selection claims against freight brokers when those claims concern motor vehicle safety. For families injured in 18-wheeler crashes on I-10 or I-45, the ruling may expand the pool of defendants beyond the trucking company, potentially opening additional sources of insurance coverage and financial recovery. Establishing that liability requires examining who controlled the shipment, selected the carrier, and made decisions affecting transportation safety. These are among the issues investigated by Sutliff & Stout’s Houston truck accident lawyers, who evaluate the roles of motor carriers, freight brokers, and other companies involved in a commercial trucking operation to identify parties whose conduct may have contributed to a collision.

What Did the Supreme Court Decide in Montgomery?

The Supreme Court decided that the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act of 1994 (FAAAA) does not preempt negligent hiring and negligent selection claims against freight brokers. The claims fall within the statute’s safety exception, which preserves state authority over safety “with respect to motor vehicles.”

The facts were simple. Shawn Montgomery was seriously and permanently injured when a truck operated by Caribe Transport struck his stopped vehicle. Montgomery sued the driver, Caribe, and C.H. Robinson, the broker that arranged the load. The lower courts dismissed the broker, holding the FAAAA preempted the claim. The Supreme Court reversed.

The key points of the ruling are listed below.

Unanimous decision: All nine justices agreed, which leaves little room for lower courts to narrow it.

Circuit split resolved: The Seventh and Eleventh Circuits had shielded brokers, while the Sixth and Ninth Circuits allowed claims. Montgomery settles the question nationwide, including in Texas federal courts.

Liability is not automatic: The Court did not decide that C.H. Robinson was negligent and did not create a federal standard for vetting carriers. The injured person still proves the broker acted unreasonably.

When Is a Freight Broker Negligent in Selecting a Carrier?

A broker is negligent when it hires a carrier it knew, or should have known, was unsafe. The question is what a reasonable broker would have checked before handing a load to that carrier.

The warning signs injured families look for are listed below.

Poor safety rating: Caribe Transport held a “Conditional” safety rating from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. A conditional rating means federal auditors found safety management problems.

High BASIC scores: The FMCSA Safety Measurement System scores carriers in categories such as unsafe driving, hours-of-service compliance, vehicle maintenance, and crash history. Scores above intervention thresholds are public warnings.

New or thin operating history: A carrier with weeks of authority and no inspection history gives the broker nothing to verify.

Prior crashes and out-of-service orders: Repeated vehicle or driver out-of-service violations show a pattern the broker should have seen.

Chameleon carriers: A company that shut down and reopened under a new DOT number to escape a bad record is a known red flag in the industry.

Why Does Adding the Broker Matter to an Injured Family?

Adding the broker matters because insurance and assets decide what a family recovers. Federal law requires interstate carriers hauling general freight to carry $750,000 in liability coverage. Many small carriers buy exactly that minimum. A crash that causes a brain injury, paralysis, or death produces losses far above it.

Large brokers carry their own liability coverage and corporate assets. Under Montgomery, those resources are available when the evidence shows the broker chose a dangerous carrier. The defendants in a modern truck case are listed below.

The driver: Personally negligent for speeding, fatigue, distraction, or impairment.

The motor carrier: Liable for its driver’s negligence and for its own failures in hiring, training, maintenance, and supervision.

The freight broker: Liable for negligent selection of an unsafe carrier.

The shipper: Liable in limited cases where it loaded the trailer or controlled the carrier’s operations.

Maintenance contractors and manufacturers: Liable for defective repairs, brakes, tires, or components.

Texas recorded 38,533 commercial motor vehicle crashes in 2025, according to TxDOT county data. Each of those crashes involved a load, and many involved a broker. The question after Montgomery is no longer whether the broker is a proper defendant, but whether its vetting met the standard of care.

What Evidence Proves a Negligent Selection Claim?

The evidence that proves a negligent selection claim comes from the broker’s own files and from public federal records. It must be requested quickly, before routine retention policies delete it.

The records that build the claim are listed below.

Broker-carrier agreement: Shows the contract terms, insurance requirements, and safety representations.

Carrier onboarding file: Shows what the broker checked, when, and what it ignored.

Monitoring service alerts: Most large brokers subscribe to carrier monitoring tools that flag rating changes and insurance lapses. Ignored alerts are powerful evidence.

Load tender and rate confirmation: Shows who controlled pickup times, delivery windows, and routing.

FMCSA public data: Safety ratings, inspection history, and crash reports for the carrier at the time of selection.

Dispatch communications: Messages showing pressure to meet delivery times that encouraged hours-of-service violations.

How Does Texas Law Apply After Montgomery?

Texas negligence law supplies the rules once federal preemption is out of the way. Texas applies proportionate responsibility under Chapter 33 of the Civil Practice and Remedies Code, so the jury assigns a percentage of fault to each defendant, including the broker.

A defendant found more than 50% responsible is jointly and severally liable for the full judgment. A defendant at 50% or less pays only its share. In practice, adding a broker with meaningful responsibility changes both the size of the available insurance and the structure of settlement negotiations.

The Texas statute of limitations under Civil Practice and Remedies Code section 16.003 is two years from the crash. Claims against every defendant, broker included, must be filed within that window.

Holding Every Company Accountable in Houston Truck Cases

Houston sits at the center of Texas freight. The Port of Houston, the petrochemical corridor along the Ship Channel, and distribution centers along I-10, I-45, and Beltway 8 move loads that brokers arrange every hour. Truck cases filed in Harris County District Courts involve corporate defendants with experienced defense teams, and the broker is now one of them.

People are right to be skeptical when a firm says it pursues every dollar available. The record answers that skepticism. Sutliff & Stout obtained a $47,500,000 settlement in a truck accident case, a result that reflects a full investigation of every responsible company. The firm has recovered more than $1 billion for clients since 2007, and its board-certified attorneys handle truck cases in Houston, Harris County, and across Texas with no fee unless the case wins.

Freight Broker Liability

Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II ends the broker’s federal preemption defense to negligent selection claims. Brokers that hand loads to carriers with poor safety records now answer to the people those carriers injure. For Houston families facing catastrophic losses, a full investigation of the broker’s vetting file is now a standard part of every serious truck case.