Four Sacramento Men Face Federal Charges in Cocaine, Fentanyl and Meth Distribution Case

A federal grand jury has indicted four Sacramento residents on charges of distributing cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine after an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

U.S. Attorney Eric Grant and DEA Special Agent in Charge Bob P. Beris announced the 10-count indictment returned Thursday. The defendants are Balentin Quintero, 27; Francisco Chavez, 39; Steven Ortega, 44; and Tavarius Montgomery, 41.

Quintero faces one count of distribution of cocaine and four counts of distribution of fentanyl. Chavez is charged with one count of distribution of cocaine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and three counts of distribution of fentanyl. Ortega is charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms. Montgomery faces two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents, the four men sold controlled substances to a confidential source and an undercover agent on eight occasions between January and June 2026.

On May 1, 2026, Chavez agreed to sell the undercover agent 1 ounce of fentanyl. Chavez then met with Ortega and the undercover agent, at which time Ortega provided the fentanyl, and Chavez sold it to the undercover agent for $900.

On June 8, 2026, Quintero agreed to sell a confidential informant three ounces of fentanyl. When the source arrived, Chavez got fentanyl from Montgomery and gave it to Quintero, who sold it to the confidential source for $3,300.

On July 14, 2026, Ortega was found to be in possession of multiple firearms. Ortega is prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior felony convictions in Sacramento County, including convictions for distribution of controlled substances, being a felon in possession of a firearm, battery with serious bodily injury, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole M. Vanek is prosecuting the case.

If convicted of distribution of methamphetamine, Chavez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life in prison, and a fine up to $10 million. If convicted of distribution of fentanyl, Quintero, Chavez, and Montgomery face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million. If convicted of distribution of fentanyl, Ortega faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. If convicted of being a felon in possession of firearms, Ortega faces a maximum statutory penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of applicable statutory factors and the federal Sentencing Guidelines, which account for numerous variables. The charges are only allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.