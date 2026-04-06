Fortune Art Awards Successfully Hosts Inaugural Award Ceremony

In this era of the fusion of technology and creativity, the boundaries of art are being redefined. On January 2, 2026, the inaugural Fortune Art Awards (FAA) ceremony was grandly held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore. This was not only a celebration honoring excellence, but also marked the official launch of an international community dedicated to discovering emerging forces in digital art.

Since its launch, this edition of the Fortune Art Awards has received enthusiastic responses from digital artists worldwide, resulting in a collection of more than 120 outstanding digital artworks. These works transcend geographical and cultural boundaries, and the awards are divided into six core categories that explore the limitless possibilities of digital media in depth.

Award categories

Virtual Reality Arts : Breaking the dimensions of reality and constructing an immersive world of digital perception.

: Breaking the dimensions of reality and constructing an immersive world of digital perception. Digital IP : Exploring the branding and symbolic expression of native content in the digital age.

: Exploring the branding and symbolic expression of native content in the digital age. Digital Film : Using cutting-edge digital technology to transform the narrative structure and visual expression of traditional film and television.

: Using cutting-edge digital technology to transform the narrative structure and visual expression of traditional film and television. AI Film : Demonstrating artificial intelligence as a creative engine, with deep involvement in scriptwriting, visuals, and post-production.

: Demonstrating artificial intelligence as a creative engine, with deep involvement in scriptwriting, visuals, and post-production. Sustainable Arts : Using digital art as a medium to reflect on the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature, and between technology and ecology.

: Using digital art as a medium to reflect on the symbiotic relationship between humans and nature, and between technology and ecology. Rising Star: Discovering and encouraging emerging voices that are beginning to stand out in the field of digital art.

In the rapidly changing digital tide, the FAA is committed to capturing artistic expressions with an experimental spirit and forward-looking vision.

In the end, 18 award-winning works stood out. These outstanding works received the Visionary Award and the Innovation Prize, respectively. All winning artists were presented with achievement certificates, and their works were highly recognized by the international art world for their innovation, experimental nature, and bold creative vision.

That evening, distinguished guests from the art world, mainstream media, commercial real estate, finance, and international cultural exchange gathered for the ceremony to witness this milestone in digital art. Amid the digital art landscape in full bloom, creators and elites from various fields shared their boundless passion for digital creativity, weaving a network of artistic collaboration that transcended national borders.

The ceremony opened with remarks by Fortune Art Awards Chair Ms. Ling Xu, who gave an in-depth explanation of the award’s original purpose: to build a platform for dialogue among digital artists worldwide that transcends national borders.

This kind of cross-border artistic resonance was also echoed by the international jury. Juror Salar Shahna from Switzerland delivered remarks via video link, emphasizing the central role of international collaboration in digital art narratives. Afterward, FAA Vice Chair Mr. William Chang, together with art consultant Ms. Lim Sau Hoong, jointly announced and presented the honors on-site, recognizing the winners’ innovative contributions in digital art.

In addition, Mr. Dave Poh, Chair of the core partner Singland Festival, also attended the event and expressed firm support for promoting the sustainable development of the digital art ecosystem.

Against the backdrop of an “immersive” future witnessed by 30,000 viewers, a large-scale digital art screening event was held from December 31, 2025, to January 2, 2026, complementing the awards ceremony. Through the venue’s large display screens and immersive projection spaces, the 18 award-winning works were presented in a dynamic touring format, transforming digital signals into a highly impactful artistic environment. Over the three-day event, more than 30,000 visitors attended. This enthusiastic artistic response not only demonstrated the strong public appeal of digital art but also reflected the high level of recognition for this new form of expression that combines technology and creativity.

Fortune Art Awards firmly believes that digital art represents an important direction in contemporary artistic practice and that it is reshaping the possibilities of human imagination, creation, and perception of art in entirely new ways. “Let us discover the next era of digital art together.” With the successful conclusion of the inaugural ceremony, FAA once again extends a warm invitation to digital artists and innovators worldwide: the second Open Call will begin soon. We look forward to witnessing more digital miracles in the near future that could change the trajectory of art.

Visionary Award

Digital Film | Visionary Award | Jerome Wu | Proxy of Control | Taipei

Digital Film | Visionary Award | Jiaqi Kang & Yilan Huang | VIA | Los Angeles

Digital Film | Visionary Award | Luo Bi | Alien Flower | Chengdu

AI Film | Visionary Award | Shan Lu | Miswind | Qingdao

AI Film | Visionary Award | Sky Ainsbury | Every Room is an Elevator | London

Virtual Reality Arts | Visionary Award | MUMAisland | GENE-Garden | Hangzhou

Sustainable Arts | Visionary Award | Shan Lu | Geothermal Language | Qingdao

Digital IP | Visionary Award | Molynk Shanghai | Molynk’s Soft World | Shanghai

Rising Star | Visionary Award | Tianyun Yu | Shelter | London

Innovation Prize

Digital Film | Innovation Prize | Solid Jellyfish (Seph Li) | “Composition#2” | London

Digital Film | Innovation Prize | DDD Studio | “Wind-Bell” | Tokyo

Digital Film | Innovation Prize | Caedon Liu | “Origin Essence” | London, United Kingdom

Digital Film | Innovation Prize | Coco | “LilliantheAlien” PAPAPA | Hong Kong

Digital Film | Innovation Prize | Psyche Studio | “Psyche Wonderland” | London

AI Film | Innovation Prize | Shan Lu | “IslandMan” | Qingdao

AI Film | Innovation Prize | Yang Han | “10 Steps to Invisibility” | Beijing

Sustainable Arts | Innovation Prize | Shan Lu | “I Seek My Eyes” | Qingdao

Sustainable Arts | Innovation Prize | Chen Lin | “Illusory Rebirth” | Shanghai

Digital IP | Innovation Prize | Chen Lin | Soft Gummy Christmas Night | Shanghai