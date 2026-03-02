Forensic Scientist Turned Management Coach, Dr. Lori Ana Valentín, Brings Analytical Rigor to STEM Leadership Challenges

Most scientists and engineers are promoted into leadership roles based on their technical excellence. But technical work and management work require two entirely different skillsets, and the gap between them is where organizations start to break down. Dr. Lori Ana Valentín, an analytical chemist and founder of Radiant Journey LLC, is building a coaching practice designed to bridge that gap for leaders in STEM.

Dr. Valentín holds a doctorate in analytical chemistry from Binghamton University and spent years as a forensic chemist with the New York State Police. She received specialized leadership training from the NYSP Civilian Leadership School and the American Chemical Society. That combination of scientific training, investigative experience, and formal leadership development gives her a vantage point most management coaches simply do not have.

Her approach applies the same analytical rigor she once used to process evidence and conduct experiments to solving organizational challenges. She assesses individuals to determine core characteristics, including personality, communication style, and information processing, then strategically prescribes management strategies custom-fitted to the individual or the group. She describes it simply: she now works with her favorite element, people.

Through Radiant Journey, she coaches scientists and engineers in management and executive roles at organizations including NASA, Merck, and Estée Lauder. Her keynote lectures and leadership training programs focus on the areas where STEM organizations struggle most: succession planning, organizational communication, conflict resolution, workforce development, and performance optimization.

Her career has taken her from forensic casework, including the analysis of controlled substances in criminal cases and courtroom testimony, to a lab management role overseeing quality assurance and internship programs. She also worked at IBM in intellectual property law, writing patents during the final two years of her Ph.D. Each of these experiences sharpened a different dimension of the skillset she brings to her coaching work today.

Dr. Valentín’s long-term goal is to shift how STEM institutions think about workforce development and succession planning by embedding management coaching and organizational communication into their core strategy. “All too often, strong technical contributors are promoted to leadership positions without the leadership training needed to succeed,” she says. “I bridge that gap by delivering leadership development while speaking the language that scientists and engineers understand.”