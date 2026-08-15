9 Inventory Management Software Tools for Food Businesses

Key takeaways

US restaurants and foodservice threw out roughly 12.5 million tons of surplus food in 2024. Inventory software exists to find those leaks.

The category splits into three groups: ordering-led tools that keep stock current as goods move, dedicated food-cost platforms, and general inventory trackers.

Published pricing runs from a free tier up to $350 per location per month. Four of the nine tools below quote only after a demo.

Counting is only half the job. If the reorder still happens by voicemail, the savings leak back out at the last step.

US restaurants and foodservice generated about 12.5 million tons of surplus food in 2024, and the sector spends roughly $162 billion a year dealing with the fallout, according to ReFED. Very little of that is dramatic. It is a few cases of produce quietly dying in the walk-in, a vendor raising a price nobody noticed, and stock counted so rarely that nobody can explain where it went.

The same pattern hits the distributors supplying those kitchens, with bigger numbers attached. Stock sits in the wrong warehouse, a picker grabs the last case the system still shows as available, and a customer gets a short delivery they will remember longer than the twelve correct ones before it.

Inventory management software fixes this by replacing the clipboard with live counts, real valuations, and vendor price tracking. The catch is that these tools solve genuinely different problems, and buying the wrong group is how operations end up with expensive software and the same bad numbers.

Below are nine tools worth knowing, what each is built for, what it costs where the price is public, and the honest limitation attached.

What inventory management software actually does

Good inventory software covers four jobs, and most tools are stronger at two of them.

Tracking answers what you hold right now. Valuation answers what that stock is worth, which your accountant needs at month-end. Variance answers the gap between what you should have used and what you actually used, which is where waste, over-portioning, and theft show up. Replenishment answers what to buy and when, which is where the real money is saved or lost.

Most operations do the first adequately, the second once a year under pressure, and the fourth from memory. That last gap matters, because an accurate count is worthless if the order it triggers gets garbled on the way to the supplier.

The nine tools

1. VoiceOrder Solutions

Best for: food businesses whose counts are fine but whose reordering still runs through voicemail.

VoiceOrder Solutions comes at inventory from the movement side rather than the counting side. Staff speak an order into an iOS or Android app while walking the storeroom, and stock levels update in real time as those orders are placed and fulfilled. There is no clipboard step, no transcription step, and no phone call to the distributor afterwards.

Each order is digitized, confirmed, and timestamped automatically, carrying a unique order number and date. That produces something most inventory tools cannot: a clean, evidenced record of exactly what was ordered when a delivery arrives short. An auto-save resumes an interrupted order at the same line, which matters when someone gets pulled away mid-count.

For distributors, the same real-time inventory tracking runs the other direction, showing stock moving as customer orders land rather than as someone gets around to entering them. Orders and updates flow out in whatever format the back office already uses: email, PDF, Excel, EDI, API, or QuickBooks direct. Setup runs 24 to 48 hours for independent distributors, with no system replacement or retraining.

The trade-off: be clear about what this is. It keeps stock current as goods move and closes the reorder gap; it does not do recipe costing, menu margin analysis, or inventory valuation. Operations that need those numbers should run it alongside one of the tools below rather than instead of one. Pricing is available on request.

2. Unleashed

Best for: wholesalers and distributors who need stock control across locations.

Unleashed is a cloud inventory and order management platform for wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers. It leads with real-time multi-location stock visibility, automated purchase reorders, supplier management, and batch and serial traceability, with a B2B ordering portal on top.

Pricing is public: Lite at $99 per month, Core at $399, and Pro at $729, with a 14-day free trial.

The trade-off: the lower tiers cap sales orders at 100 and 500 per month, and add-ons stack up: warehouse management and advanced inventory are $149 per month each, the B2B store $129.

3. MarketMan

Best for: restaurants and groups that want serious food-cost control.

MarketMan is a dedicated restaurant inventory platform rather than a POS with inventory bolted on, and one of the few here that publishes prices. It handles live counts with waste and transfer tracking, AI recipe costing with price alerts, and purchase orders with suggested quantities so you reorder to par without overbuying.

Starter is $199 per month and Growth is $249, with Enterprise quoted custom.

The trade-off: there is no free trial, only a demo, add-ons such as vendor integrations raise the real cost, and Starter caps invoice scans at 50 per month.

4. MarginEdge

Best for: operators who want food cost updated without doing bookkeeping.

MarginEdge pairs inventory with hands-off invoice automation. You photograph an invoice, the system does the line-item entry, food cost updates daily, and it can pay the bill too. Recipe and menu costing sit on top, so plate margins move as ingredient prices do.

Pricing is simple: $350 per location per month, flat and all-inclusive, no contract, with 10% off annual billing.

The trade-off: per-location pricing adds up fast across a group, there is no self-serve tier, and Toast users pay an extra integration fee.

5. Craftable

Best for: venues where the bar and the kitchen both drive margin.

Craftable is a hospitality back-office platform strong across food and beverage. It combines live stock with barcode mobile counts, recipe costing against live vendor pricing, and invoice AI with three-way matching that cuts manual accounts-payable entry.

It is a favorite of higher-end restaurant and bar groups, largely because it takes beverage as seriously as food.

The trade-off: there is no public pricing at all, the orientation is enterprise, and the module breadth means real onboarding time before you see value.

6. Apicbase

Best for: multi-outlet groups scaling past a handful of sites.

Apicbase connects recipes, procurement, inventory, and analytics for multi-outlet food businesses. Its strength is menu engineering: live recipe costing with allergens and nutrition attached, procurement with order-to-par automation, and mobile barcode counts across every outlet.

The trade-off: pricing is quote-only and set by outlet count, demand forecasting sits on the higher tiers, and the entry tier is aimed at operations with five or more locations. A single site will find it oversized.

7. Yellow Dog Inventory

Best for: hotels, resorts, and stadiums with inventory spread across many outlets.

Yellow Dog is a full back-office inventory system for hospitality, concessions, and retail. Mobile physical counts replace spreadsheet days, AI invoice processing creates invoices without manual entry, and recipe management updates plate costs as prices move.

Its 400-plus integrations are unusual for the category, and it can be bought as a monthly subscription or a one-time license, with unlimited users and free mobile apps either way.

The trade-off: pricing is quoted per store by outlet and item count with nothing published, and the retail breadth is more than a single restaurant needs.

8. WISK

Best for: bar-driven venues where pour cost decides the margin.

WISK is a beverage and bar inventory platform that tracks pours, variance, and invoices per location. Mobile counts work offline with a Bluetooth scale, and its actual-versus-theoretical variance reporting against POS data is the sharpest way here to pinpoint overpours and shrinkage.

Essentials is $189 per month per location billed annually, rising to $249 and $499 on higher tiers.

The trade-off: it is beverage-first, so full food inventory is a $99 to $199 monthly add-on. Lower tiers cap SKUs, and every plan carries a setup fee.

9. Sortly

Best for: small operations that just need to know what is in the store cupboard.

Sortly is a visual, mobile-first general inventory app rather than a food tool. Items carry photos and QR or barcode labels, counts happen on any phone, and low-stock alerts and QuickBooks sync arrive on higher tiers. It is the cheapest honest way to stop tracking supplies on paper.

There is a genuine free tier at 100 items, then Advanced at $49 per month, Ultra at $149, and Premium at $299, with a 14-day trial.

The trade-off: no recipe costing, no COGS, and no restaurant POS integration, so it tells you nothing about food cost. Item caps per tier are hard.

How to pick the right one

Match the tool to the problem you can name, not to the highest rating. Five situations cover most food businesses.

Single sites and small independents: MarketMan or MarginEdge for transparent pricing and real food-cost control, or Sortly if you only need to know what is on the shelf.

MarketMan or MarginEdge for transparent pricing and real food-cost control, or Sortly if you only need to know what is on the shelf. Multi-outlet groups: Apicbase for recipe and procurement control across sites, or Craftable if the bar matters as much as the kitchen.

Apicbase for recipe and procurement control across sites, or Craftable if the bar matters as much as the kitchen. Bar-led venues: WISK, with food inventory as a paid add-on rather than the main event.

WISK, with food inventory as a paid add-on rather than the main event. Hotels, resorts, and stadiums: Yellow Dog, which few tools match for multi-outlet venue complexity.

Yellow Dog, which few tools match for multi-outlet venue complexity. Distributors and wholesalers: Unleashed for multi-location stock and automated purchasing, with VoiceOrder Solutions handling the order intake that feeds it.

Above roughly $15 to $20 million in revenue, the calculation changes. At that size, running inventory inside a full ERP software for distribution suite such as NetSuite or Acumatica removes integration headaches entirely, though distributors report six-figure implementation costs to get live. Below that line, a focused inventory tool integrated with your existing accounting will return value faster.

The short version

Counting stock is only worth the effort if the savings survive the reorder. Most tools here are excellent at telling you what you are low on, and most still leave someone calling a distributor and hoping the voicemail is understood.

Pick the system that fits your operation, then close the loop on ordering so the food cost you worked to control does not leak back out at the last step. Shortlist two, run a trial with your own SKUs, and test it with the person who counts the shelf rather than the person paying for it.

Frequently asked questions

What should inventory management software include?

At minimum: real-time counts on mobile, vendor and invoice price tracking, waste and variance reporting, and a link to your accounting system. Food businesses should add recipe and menu costing, since that is the single biggest driver of margin visibility. Supplier ordering is a valuable extra, because it closes the gap between knowing you are low and actually restocking.

How much does inventory management software cost?

Published prices here run from a free Sortly tier through $99 per month (Unleashed), $189 (WISK), $199 (MarketMan), and $350 per location (MarginEdge). Craftable, Apicbase, Yellow Dog, and VoiceOrder Solutions all price after a demo. Add-ons are where budgets break: vendor integrations, warehouse modules, and bar add-ons regularly push the real cost well past the headline.

Can inventory software place orders with suppliers?

Some can generate purchase orders, including MarketMan, Unleashed, and Apicbase. Sending that order to the distributor cleanly is a separate step, and plenty of operations still handle it by phone or text, which is exactly where wrong quantities and missed items creep back in. Tools like VoiceOrder Solutions cover that handoff, capturing the reorder by voice and transmitting it automatically with a timestamp on every one.