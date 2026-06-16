FLEOA Welcomes Enactment of Secure America Act for Long-Term Homeland Security Funding

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) hailed passage of the Secure America Act into law as a “significant step” toward stable funding for critical homeland security operations.

The bill was signed into law by President Donald Trump on June 10, 2026, after passing Congress the week before. The measure provides long-term funding for the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and related operations through Fiscal Year 2029.

FLEOA, which represents more than 34,000 federal law enforcement officers across more than 65 agencies, had been pushing for full operational funding since the start of fiscal year 2026. The association described the new law as essential for giving officers the resources they need to carry out their missions.

“Since fiscal year 2026 began more than eight months ago, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association has urged Congress to provide full operational funding for the Department of Homeland Security and the brave men and women working every day on the front lines to ensure our safety and security,” the group stated. “Protecting the homeland requires more than rhetoric. It requires funding, stability, and a commitment to those who take the oath and stand watch on our behalf. We applaud those in Congress who’ve never lost sight of these truths, and appreciate the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Thune, Speaker Johnson, and others in advancing S. 2, the ‘Secure America Act.’”

The legislation is intended to support border security, immigration enforcement, investigative work and broader homeland security efforts. Federal officers continue to face increasing demands, including securing borders, confronting transnational criminal organizations, investigating human trafficking, financial crimes and cyber threats.

FLEOA has long advocated for stable funding, proper staffing levels, modern equipment and the resources officers need to perform their duties effectively. The association thanked President Trump, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Speaker Mike Johnson and the members of Congress who supported the bill.

FLEOA does not endorse political parties or candidates. It focuses on advocating for federal law enforcement officers through the legislative process and ensuring those who serve on the front lines have the tools and support required to protect the public.

The enactment of the Secure America Act marks the end of a prolonged period without full-year funding for key homeland security agencies. The association said the measure represents an important investment in the workforce responsible for keeping the nation safe.