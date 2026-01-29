FLEOA Urges Congress to Act as Shutdown Threat Looms Over Federal Law Enforcement

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) is urging Congress to immediately pass the remaining fiscal year (FY) 2026 appropriations bills, warning that another federal government shutdown would unfairly burden federal law enforcement officers and could jeopardize public safety across the United States.

According to FLEOA, federal law enforcement officers are classified as “essential” employees and are legally required to continue working during a shutdown, even if they do not receive their scheduled pay until the government reopens. The organization says this places a significant financial strain on officers and their families.

“Federal law enforcement officers will always show up and do their jobs, even in the middle of a shutdown, because that is who they are,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of FLEOA. “But it is fundamentally wrong to force them to protect this country without a paycheck. While the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 guarantees back pay eventually, families cannot pay mortgages, buy groceries, or cover childcare with promises. A shutdown means real financial pain, real stress, and real harm to the men and women who keep this country safe.”

FLEOA also highlighted operational challenges that arise during shutdowns. While sworn officers remain on duty, many support and administrative staff are furloughed, requiring officers to absorb additional responsibilities that take time away from law enforcement missions.

“Every day, federal law enforcement officers are on the front lines taking violent criminals off the streets, dismantling trafficking networks, and stopping deadly fentanyl from reaching our communities,” Silverman added. “During a shutdown, instead of being fully focused on those missions, they are forced to cover administrative duties left by furloughed staff. That is not just unfair. It pulls critical resources away from public safety at the exact moment they are needed most.”

The association warned that repeated shutdown threats, fueled by political brinkmanship, can weaken morale, disrupt operational continuity, and place unnecessary strain on federal agencies responsible for public safety and national security.

“Congress should not be governing by crisis,” Silverman said. “We urge lawmakers to fulfill their most basic responsibility: keeping the government funded and operational.”

FLEOA represents more than 33,000 registered members across over 65 federal law enforcement agencies nationwide. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates and serves as an advocacy voice for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.