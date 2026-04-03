FLEOA Praises Pam Bondi’s Leadership as Trump Dismisses Attorney General After Historic Crime Reductions

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association issued a strong statement of appreciation for outgoing Attorney General Pam Bondi following her dismissal by President Donald Trump on April 2, 2026. Bondi, who assumed the role in early 2025, led the Department of Justice for more than a year with a clear emphasis on public safety, support for law enforcement, and national security.

Mathew Silverman, National President of the FLEOA, commended Bondi’s tenure, noting the positive impact on officers nationwide. “Over the past year, Attorney General Pam Bondi has provided the kind of decisive, unwavering leadership this country demands from its top law enforcement officer,” Silverman said. “Her commitment to the men and women of law enforcement has driven a noticeable rise in morale nationwide, while her leadership has helped deliver real, measurable reductions in crime. She has been a fierce and unapologetic advocate for restoring law and order, and the impact of her work will continue to be felt for years to come.”

During her time in office, Bondi oversaw policies credited with achieving the lowest national murder rate since 1900. She directed major task forces in Washington, D.C., and Memphis, Tennessee, that produced historic drops in violent crime in both cities. Her administration also intensified efforts against drug cartels, resulting in the seizure of over 370 million doses of fentanyl and the arrest of more than 90 key cartel figures. Bondi strongly defended deportation operations aimed at keeping dangerous criminals out of the country.

Bondi played a central role in high-profile operations targeting enemies of the United States, including the arrests of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, Benghazi bomber Zubayar Al-Bakoush, Abbey Gate bombing co-conspirator Mohammad Sharifullah, and seven of the FBI’s top ten most wanted fugitives. These actions underscored her focus on both domestic crime reduction and international threats.

The FLEOA, which represents more than 34,000 registered members across more than 65 federal agencies, emphasized Bondi’s support for officers during a challenging period in which law enforcement has faced criticism from the media and political figures. The organization noted her efforts to boost officer morale, combat violent crime, and reinforce the rule of law at a time when public confidence in institutions has been tested.

Silverman added a personal note of thanks: “There is no question that we will continue to see her influence moving forward. Until then, I want to personally thank her for her service and for everything she has done to support those who protect our communities.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche will serve as interim Attorney General until President Trump announces a permanent replacement.

The FLEOA reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with the Department of Justice under new leadership to ensure federal officers receive the resources and backing needed to fulfill their mission of protecting Americans. The association does not endorse political parties or candidates and focuses on advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

This departure marks the second Cabinet-level change in recent weeks under the Trump administration, as the president continues to shape his national security and law enforcement team amid ongoing domestic and international priorities.