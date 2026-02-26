FLEOA Praises Law Enforcement Focus in President Trump’s 2026 State of the Union

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) has voiced strong support for President Donald Trump’s emphasis on public safety, border security, and law enforcement resources during his 2026 State of the Union address, calling the message a recognition of the challenges officers face nationwide.

In a statement issued from Washington, D.C., FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman said the president’s remarks underscored the role of law enforcement in maintaining national security, economic stability, and community safety. The address highlighted enforcing immigration laws, dismantling transnational criminal organizations, and combating violent crime as key priorities.

Silverman noted that federal officers operate in high-risk environments ranging from counterterrorism investigations to cybercrime enforcement and child exploitation cases. He said the president’s acknowledgment of these responsibilities sends a message that officers’ work is valued at the highest levels of government.

Focus on Border Security and Crime Prevention

The president’s address placed particular emphasis on border security and the fight against fentanyl trafficking, issues FLEOA says federal officers confront daily. According to the association, agents are coordinating with domestic and international partners to disrupt drug supply chains and target trafficking networks responsible for addiction and violence across the country.

FLEOA also highlighted calls for stronger penalties for violent offenders and expanded authorities to dismantle criminal enterprises, stating that such measures align with the organization’s longstanding advocacy for policies that empower officers while safeguarding constitutional rights.

Call for Pay Reform and Resources

Beyond operational priorities, the association stressed the need to address recruitment and retention challenges within federal agencies. FLEOA renewed its call to reform the federal law enforcement pay cap, arguing that the current system discourages experienced agents from pursuing leadership roles and limits compensation for officers working extended operations.

The group said raising or eliminating the cap would improve morale, retain talent, and strengthen readiness across agencies tasked with protecting the public.

Advocacy for Officer Safety

FLEOA emphasized that while officers do not seek recognition, they require adequate resources and authority to perform their duties safely. The association pledged to continue working with lawmakers and federal officials to advance policies that enhance officer safety, combat the fentanyl crisis, and ensure agencies remain fully equipped.

Representing more than 34,000 members across more than 65 federal agencies, FLEOA serves as a legislative advocate for federal law enforcement personnel nationwide.

The organization concluded that prioritizing public safety is not a partisan issue but a national imperative, adding that strong support for officers ultimately strengthens communities across the United States.