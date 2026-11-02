FLEOA Advances Partnerships With Federal Agency Leaders at IACP Conference

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association strengthened relationships with federal law enforcement leadership and advanced key partnerships during its attendance at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Washington, D.C.

FLEOA President Mathew Silverman met with law enforcement leaders from across the country, including the Directors of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Secret Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Diplomatic Security Service. Silverman also met with the Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Chief of the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division.

These discussions provided opportunities to exchange perspectives on the challenges facing federal law enforcement and explore ways to strengthen collaboration in support of the men and women who serve.

“Some of the greatest value of attending IACP comes from the relationships we build and the conversations we have with leaders across the law enforcement community,” said Silverman. “These connections allow us to discuss the issues affecting our members, exchange ideas, and identify opportunities to work together to better serve federal law enforcement officers.”

Silverman also delivered a keynote address to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and met with Postal Inspection Service leadership from across the country, including the Chief Postal Inspector. The engagement offered an opportunity to recognize the critical work Postal Inspectors perform in protecting the public and investigating crimes within their jurisdiction.

In addition to its leadership engagements, FLEOA hosted two events during the conference, including one in partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police. The event underscored the importance of collaboration between law enforcement organizations and their shared commitment to supporting officers. The second event was a welcome reception cohosted with the Liaison Officers Association.

FLEOA looks forward to building on its relationship with the FOP, with the goal of making their joint event an annual tradition.

“There is tremendous value in our organizations working together,” Silverman said. “We are excited about the relationship we have built with the FOP and look forward to strengthening that partnership for years to come.”

FLEOA’s participation at IACP reflects the association’s continued commitment to advocating for federal law enforcement officers, maintaining strong relationships with agency leadership, and fostering collaboration across the broader law enforcement community.

FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates for elected office, but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.