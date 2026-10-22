Five Ways Roofing Companies Get Leads in 2026

A roofing company can be excellent at roofing and still struggle with one question: where does next month’s work come from? The options can be hard to compare. One vendor charges per lead, another per call, and a third charges a monthly fee.

This article looks at five common ways roofing companies find customers in 2026, what each delivers, how payment typically works, and the follow-up each asks of your team.

1. Shared lead marketplaces

A shared lead marketplace collects a homeowner’s request and sends the contact details to more than one contractor. You receive a name, a phone number and a description of the requested work, usually with a charge for each lead.

The initial cost of a contact can be lower than the cost of a qualified appointment, but the products are different. Other roofers may be calling the same homeowner. Your team still needs to reach the person, confirm the job fits your services and arrange an inspection.

Before buying, ask how many contractors receive the request, what makes a lead billable and what happens when the contact information is wrong or the job falls outside your agreed criteria.

Best fit: companies with staff who can respond promptly and consistently follow up.

2. Pay-per-call

With pay-per-call, you pay for an inbound call that meets the provider’s billing rules. Those rules may include a minimum call duration, a service-area requirement or a particular type of roofing work.

A live conversation can remove a step from the follow-up process, but a connected call is not automatically a qualified job. The caller may want a service you do not offer, be outside your area or call when your team cannot answer.

Ask how calls are screened, whether they are routed exclusively, how missed calls are handled and which calls qualify for a credit.

Best fit: companies that can answer during the hours when calls arrive and qualify the opportunity on the phone.

3. Marketing agencies

A marketing agency may build or improve your website, work on search visibility, manage reviews or run advertising for your company. Payment commonly includes a service fee and, when ads are involved, a separate advertising budget.

Inquiries through your own site and campaigns reach your business directly, though the homeowner may still contact competing roofers. Results depend on your market, campaign execution and how well your office handles incoming inquiries.

Clarify who owns the website, advertising accounts, tracking data and creative assets. Also ask how the agency reports qualified inquiries, completed inspections and resulting jobs, rather than reporting traffic alone.

Best fit: companies prepared to invest in their own marketing presence and support it with reliable sales follow-up.

4. Appointment setting

An appointment setting company contacts property owners or authorized building contacts in your service area, checks for a relevant roofing need and arranges an inspection at an agreed time. Providers may charge per appointment or run a recurring program.

The provider handles much of the initial outreach and scheduling. Your team still needs to attend the inspection, prepare the proposal and follow up on the sale. Qualification standards, no-show policies and exclusivity terms determine what the program actually delivers.

Lead Engine Sales and Marketing, for example, publishes a weekly minimum of six shown residential or four shown commercial roof inspections, with US-based callers and one roofing contractor per market. Its pricing is scoped to the program. Contractors should confirm the qualification requirements, territory and applicable terms in writing.

Best fit: companies with capacity to run inspections and sell the work, but limited time for initial prospecting and scheduling.

5. Referrals, reviews and repeat customers

A neighbor recommends you. A past customer calls after a storm. A homeowner reads your reviews and contacts your office. These routes can bring inquiries with some trust already established.

They still require effort. Customers need a good experience, reviews need an appropriate request and response process, and previous clients need a reason to remember you. A referral also does not guarantee that the homeowner will skip other estimates.

The limitation is predictability: you cannot always increase referral volume immediately when the schedule becomes quiet.

Best fit: roofing companies that want to build repeat business and recommendations alongside other sources of work.

The five ways at a glance

Shared marketplaces: contact details, typically billed per lead. Your team handles contact, qualification and booking; other contractors may receive the same request.

contact details, typically billed per lead. Your team handles contact, qualification and booking; other contractors may receive the same request. Pay-per-call: an inbound call, billed under the provider’s call criteria. Your team must answer, qualify and arrange the next step; routing and exclusivity depend on the agreement.

an inbound call, billed under the provider’s call criteria. Your team must answer, qualify and arrange the next step; routing and exclusivity depend on the agreement. Marketing agencies: inquiries through your marketing, usually supported by a service fee and any advertising spend. Your team handles the response and sale.

inquiries through your marketing, usually supported by a service fee and any advertising spend. Your team handles the response and sale. Appointment setting: an agreed inspection or meeting, billed per appointment or through a recurring program. Confirm whether the provider counts booked or completed appointments and what exclusivity means.

an agreed inspection or meeting, billed per appointment or through a recurring program. Confirm whether the provider counts booked or completed appointments and what exclusivity means. Referrals and repeat business: inquiries from your reputation and customer relationships. You invest time in service and follow-up, and still need to qualify and win the work.

Compare them on the cost of a sold job

A price per lead and a price per appointment measure different stages of the sales process. Track how many contacts you reach, how many agree to an inspection, how many inspections take place and how many become signed jobs.

Compare acquisition costs over a consistent period, allowing for the time between inquiry and sale. Include vendor fees and advertising spend, and track staff follow-up time separately or include it consistently. A low contact price may still produce an expensive sold job if few contacts convert.

Lead Engine’s comparison of roofing lead generation companies describes providers across several of these models. The company publishes the comparison and ranks itself first, so use it as a starting point and verify each provider’s current terms directly.

Where to start

Choose a channel that matches how your business handles inquiries. If someone can answer and follow up throughout the day, leads or calls may fit. If you have inspection capacity but limited prospecting time, evaluate appointment setting. Keep building your reputation and your own marketing presence as the business grows.

Start tracking outcomes immediately and review them regularly. Thirty days can reveal missed calls or weak qualification, but it may take longer to judge sold-job costs, especially with commercial projects or a small sample. Use the results to decide where the next marketing dollar should go.