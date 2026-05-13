Fischman Azar Group: Boutique Wealth Management in Fort Lee, New Jersey

A particular kind of practice keeps surfacing at the upper end of the U.S. wealth advisory market: a small senior team, a deliberately capped book of clients, and a service offering that looks closer to a private family office than to a traditional brokerage relationship. The Fischman Azar Group, based in Fort Lee, New Jersey, is one of them.

The team operates within Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network — Wells Fargo’s independent channel — and is led by Senior Financial Advisors Alexander “Sandy” Fischman and Shalom Azar, supported by Financial Advisors Solomon Tobal and Tomer Mizrahi and Senior Registered Client Associate Nicholas Iarrapino. Both Fischman and Azar were named to the 2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list — Azar at #9 and Fischman at #11 in New Jersey — and the group was recognized on the Forbes 2025 Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list.

A 2025 Move to the Independent Channel

The team’s path to FiNet runs through two of the largest names in U.S. wealth management. Fischman and Azar first worked together at Merrill Lynch from 2019, formed the Fischman Azar Group there, and moved the practice to Morgan Stanley in 2021. In 2025, they transitioned the group to Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

The move slots the group into a wider migration of established teams toward the independent channel. The appeal is straightforward: ownership of the business, more control over the client experience, and the ability to build long-term enterprise value, without giving up the institutional backbone that high-net-worth clients tend to expect. FiNet provides that backbone — clearing, lending, banking, and capital-markets capability through Wells Fargo’s affiliates — while leaving the day-to-day shape of the practice to the advisors.

Capped Books, Compounded Attention

What separates a boutique team from a typical wirehouse practice is less about brand and more about how the work is organized. A large team at a national firm may carry hundreds or thousands of household relationships. The Fischman Azar Group takes the opposite approach — fewer clients, each receiving sustained attention that a higher client-to-advisor ratio would simply make impossible.

“Our team purposefully limits our number of clients so that we can provide the attentive and detailed service that significant wealth demands and deserves,” Fischman has said.

In practice, that means a defined cadence of touchpoints — scheduled portfolio reviews, monthly investment planning calls, weekly market commentary — sitting on top of a planning brief that spans concentrated stock positions, trust and estate work, retirement planning, education funding, and lending and liquidity options through Wells Fargo affiliates. The ambition is consolidation: pulling the various threads of a client’s financial life into one coordinated plan.

A Shift from Products to Coordination

The group’s positioning sits inside a broader change in how affluent clients evaluate advisors. Wealth management has been moving from a product-led model — where the advisor’s value lay in access to investments — to an advice-led one, where the value is in coordinating decisions across tax, estate, cash flow, and balance-sheet planning.

Industry research now points consistently in the same direction: among high-net-worth investors, tax planning, personalized service, and proactive communication have become more important drivers of satisfaction than portfolio performance itself. The question clients increasingly ask is not “can my advisor pick investments?” but “does my advisor understand how my portfolio interacts with my tax position, my equity comp, my estate plan, and my next liquidity event?” That is a different brief, and one that lends itself to small senior teams rather than large generalist ones.

Where Executive Compensation Comes In

A natural fit for this style of practice is the senior corporate executive — a client whose wealth is often tied up in a single employer, taxed unforgivingly, and exposed to events whose timing is largely outside their control. Restricted stock units, stock options, deferred compensation, and concentrated equity positions all create planning problems that don’t respond well to generic advice.

The Fischman Azar Group has built a clear specialization here, working with C-suite leaders at publicly traded companies on tax-efficient strategies around executive compensation. The work is episodic and timing-sensitive: a missed election window or a poorly sequenced sale can shape the next decade of a client’s financial life. The team integrates that compensation work with trust and estate planning, legacy and intergenerational transfer, education planning, and lending and liquidity solutions — the family-office playbook adapted to a high-net-worth setting that doesn’t justify a standalone office of its own.

The People Behind the Practice

Alexander “Sandy” Fischman — Senior Financial Advisor

Alexander “Sandy” Fischman entered the industry during the 2008 financial crisis, and the experience left a lasting imprint on how he thinks about portfolios — principal preservation has been a through-line of his investment philosophy ever since. He moved to Merrill Lynch in 2015 from a regional broker-dealer and founded The Fischman Group on a clear vision: disciplined investment planning paired with a level of service designed to give retail clients something close to a family-office experience. In 2019, he began working with Shalom Azar, and the two formed the Fischman Azar Group; the pair moved to Morgan Stanley together in 2021 before transitioning to Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in 2025. Sandy’s day-to-day work centers on building strategic, individually tailored recommendations across the full breadth of a client’s financial life — financial strategy, estate planning, wealth transfer, insurance, education funding, lending, and retirement — with particular technical depth in stock compensation strategies, corporate benefits, and customized wealth planning. He was named to the 2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list at #11 in New Jersey, and lives in New Jersey with his wife, Rebecca, and their four children.

Shalom Azar — Senior Financial Advisor

Shalom Azar started his career at Merrill Lynch, where the formative years of his investment philosophy took shape. After leaving Merrill in 2021, he co-founded the Fischman Azar Group with Sandy Fischman, joining him in building a practice oriented around depth of relationship and quality of execution rather than scale. The team transitioned to Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in 2025. Much of Shalom’s work is with senior executives at publicly traded companies, where he focuses on tax-efficient strategies around executive compensation and on integrating that compensation planning with trust and estate work — designing structures that handle both wealth accumulation today and intergenerational transfer tomorrow. He also advises clients on legacy formation, education planning, and access to lending and liquidity through Wells Fargo affiliates. Shalom was ranked #9 in New Jersey on the 2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list.

Solomon Tobal — Financial Advisor

Solomon Tobal joined the team as a Financial Advisor with a background that maps well to the group’s executive-compensation work — he previously specialized in pre-IPO investments, a discipline that demands a working understanding of equity-based wealth, liquidity events, and the planning friction that comes with emerging growth companies. That experience now feeds directly into his client work, which is built around customized strategies grounded in a strong relationship-management practice. Solomon lives in Staten Island, New York, and spends his free time on the golf course and the slopes.

Tomer Mizrahi — Financial Advisor

Tomer Mizrahi works with clients as a Financial Advisor focused on equity compensation management, investment planning, estate planning strategies, education planning, and broader wealth management. His approach is built around customization — the recognition that every client arrives with a different set of constraints, goals, and timelines, and that a sound plan starts there rather than with a template. Tomer holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Rutgers University. Originally from Teaneck, New Jersey, he now lives on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and spends his time outside the office surfing, skiing, and with friends and family.

Nicholas Iarrapino — Senior Registered Client Associate

Nicholas Iarrapino is the team’s Senior Registered Client Associate, the role that ties together the operational and administrative side of a high-touch advisory practice. His relationship-management background underpins much of how the team’s day-to-day client experience runs — keeping financial goals on track, and the administrative load behind every plan handled smoothly. Nick is a Rutgers University graduate with a major in Finance and a minor in Psychology, and was a member of the Rutgers Crew team and the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. He continues to mentor with the Saint Joseph High School rowing team and spends his free time in the gym, on the golf course, and volunteering. Nick began his career as an Investment Specialist at Merrill Edge before joining the group, and now lives in Edison, New Jersey.