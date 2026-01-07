First Microscopic Implant Surgery PhD, a New Benchmark in Dentistry, Set by Dr. Behnam Shakibaie

In recent decades, the use of microscope magnification and microscopic instruments in dentistry has been increasing to elevate the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of intraoral tissues.

The early and significant detection of diseases such as tooth decay, gum and jawbone infections, before traditional methods like dentists’ visual control by naked eyes or radiography come into play, along with the increased precision of treating these diseases, has made “microscopic dentistry” a recognized specialty in today’s modern dentistry.

Microscopic dentistry itself consists of various sub-specialities such as microscopic restorative and cosmetic dentistry, microscopic prosthetics, microscopic root canal therapy, microscopic gum treatments, and microscopic implant treatments.

Over the past 40 years, numerous experts, innovators, and researchers have played a role in the founding and advancement of the aforementioned branches of microscopic dentistry.

But if we take into account the amount of innovations, publications of scientific articles and books, presentations at global scientific conferences, and educational content on specialized social networks in the field of microscopic dentistry in the past 20 years, the name of Dr. Behnam Shakibaie stands out, which has brought him a leading role in microscopic dentistry.

This time, Dr. Shakibaie has set a record in dentistry by successfully completing his PhD thesis.

The PhD thesis on the topic:

Microsurgical soft tissue enhancement during implant placement and uncovering: comparative evaluation of minimally invasive flap techniques was conducted at the Department of Oral Surgery, Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Szeged, and supervised by Prof. Dr. Katalin Nagy.

It began 7 years ago with research and scientific collaboration with the Universities of Pennsylvania and Michigan, and ended on December 9, 2025, with a successful thesis defense session at the University of Szeged.

It is noteworthy that this is the first large-scale research project in the field of microscopic dental implant surgery in the world that has been implemented with the successful submission of a PhD thesis.

Undoubtedly, this new benchmark will also become a background for the development of the new field of “microscopic dentistry”, especially microscopic implant surgery in the future.