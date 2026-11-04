Fire Risk to U.S. Structures Could Nearly Triple by 2060 Without Action, Study Finds

Structural losses from fires will nearly triple in the U.S. by 2060, threatening up to 449,100 buildings, if current conditions continue under moderate climate change mitigation and no new fire adaptations, according to research from the University of Colorado Boulder.

The study finds that if the country does not act on climate change, manage vegetation, or change where and how it builds and adapts for fire, the risk to structures will almost triple by mid-century. The highest levels of fire risk in 2051–2060 will be concentrated in communities that are socioeconomically vulnerable.

“This is a call for action,” said Virginia Iglesias, director of Earth Lab at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences and lead author of the paper. “If we do nothing about climate change, if we don’t change where and how we build, if we don’t involve every member of the community in targeted mitigation and preparedness, then we are going to see our fire risk rise significantly.”

Iglesias and her colleagues used historical data about burned area, development patterns, and fire impacts to reconstruct fire risk to structures from 1945 to 2023. They then combined that reconstruction with weather, climate, and housing-density data in a model to calculate fire risk to structures through 2060.

Under business-as-usual conditions with moderate climate change mitigation and no new fire adaptations, structural losses from fires will nearly triple in the U.S. by 2060. The results show important regional differences. While the western U.S. will remain the epicenter of structural losses from fire, the increase in risk will be largest in the central U.S., where fire activity is rising in grasslands and prairies. In the western U.S., 30 percent of census tracts projected to see the highest increased risk experience poverty and a disproportionately high housing burden.

The work highlights the importance of policy changes, such as fire building codes, and social vulnerability risk assessments to develop plans that better protect people, homes, and communities. Fires in the U.S. are becoming more dangerous, the researchers note, yet development continues in fire-prone regions.