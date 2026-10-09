Encore Construction combines fire damage cleanup, belongings care, and reconstruction for homeowners in Bothell. That combination matters because recovery involves more than removing damaged materials: someone must also organize the contents, explain the work, and carry the project through to rebuilding.

Encore’s appeal lies in that connected service offering. The company handles several stages that homeowners would otherwise need to coordinate, while customer feedback highlights the value of prompt assistance and clear explanations during a stressful situation.

Encore Construction Has a Business History Dating to 2015

Encore Construction is an Arlington-based restoration company serving Bothell and other Washington communities. The Better Business Bureau lists May 1, 2015 as the business start date. Encore’s services include water damage restoration, fire and smoke restoration, mold remediation, contents handling, and full reconstruction.

That breadth gives the company relevance beyond the first emergency visit. A homeowner can discuss cleanup, storage, and repairs with the same organization instead of starting a separate contractor search at each stage.

Company detail Information Company name Encore Construction Business base Arlington, Washington Business start date May 1, 2015, according to BBB Service area relevant to this article Bothell, Washington Restoration services Fire, smoke, water damage, and mold remediation Contents services Pack-out, cleaning, storage, and return Construction services Structural rebuilding and interior restoration

What Does Encore’s Fire Restoration Service Include?

Encore Construction’s fire restoration service includes soot and smoke cleaning, odor treatment, contents pack-out, and structural rebuilding. These services address different parts of a damaged home, from affected surfaces to personal belongings. The combination also connects the cleanup phase with the construction work that follows.

The company’s dedicated fire damage restoration service provides a stronger reason for consideration than a general listing for home repairs. Fire restoration requires decisions about cleaning, removal, and rebuilding, and those decisions need to fit together.

For homeowners, the useful result is a coherent scope of work. The assessment should establish what needs treatment, what needs replacement, and how the team will move from the initial damage to a finished interior.

How Does Encore Handle Furniture, Clothing, and Other Belongings?

Encore Construction provides pack-out, cleaning, storage, and coordinated return of household belongings. The company’s contents service includes climate-controlled storage and a pack-in stage when the home is ready. This gives furniture, clothing, and personal possessions a defined place in the restoration process.

Belongings can become one of the most difficult parts of a restoration project. Homeowners need to understand which items will leave the property, how the team will track those items, and what cleaning each item requires.

Encore’s packout and textile cleaning bring those tasks into the broader project. Packing and storage also allow the building work to proceed while the company keeps removed belongings elsewhere.

The practical benefit is organization. An inventory, a treatment plan, and an arranged return give homeowners a clearer picture of what happens to their possessions throughout the work.

Encore Connects Cleanup With Reconstruction

Encore Construction handles structural rebuilding in-house, including work from damaged framing to interior finishes. The company also maintains a dedicated reconstruction service, making the repair phase a substantial part of its offering. Homeowners can therefore discuss the complete project before the cleanup stage ends.

This continuity is one of Encore’s most useful strengths. Removing damaged materials creates the conditions for repair, but homeowners ultimately need finished rooms and a clear route to completion.

Keeping restoration and rebuilding within one organization can reduce the number of separate handoffs a homeowner must manage. The important questions become how the team schedules the next stage, who explains changes, and how the approved scope carries through to construction.

For a homeowner comparing companies, reconstruction deserves as much attention as the initial response. A contractor’s ability to begin cleanup answers only part of the larger question of how the home will recover.

A Customer’s Experience After a Flooded Living Room

One Encore customer described an unexpectedly quick response after returning home to a flooded living room. The homeowner praised the crew’s diligent work and the explanations provided during the restoration. The account highlights three concrete aspects of service: responsiveness, effort, and communication.

The situation began with an unwelcome discovery at home. The living room had flooded, and the homeowner needed assistance. Encore’s response impressed the customer, who also noted that the team explained the restoration situation while carrying out the work.

Those details make the feedback useful. The customer’s appreciation extended beyond speed to the way the crew worked and communicated.

The project involved water damage, and the account offers a straightforward example of Encore’s customer service during that type of emergency. Clear explanations helped the homeowner follow what was happening instead of facing the restoration process without context.

How Does Encore Support Insurance Documentation?

Encore Construction works with insurance adjusters, uses Xactimate estimating software, and offers direct insurance billing. These services connect the physical restoration work with the documentation needed to describe the damage and proposed repairs. Homeowners can discuss estimates and billing alongside the scope of work.

Documentation can be a substantial part of a restoration project. An estimate needs to explain the proposed tasks, and changes need a clear record as the work develops.

Encore’s involvement gives homeowners a point of contact for those discussions. The most useful communication explains what the estimate includes, why revisions arise, and which decisions require the homeowner’s approval.

Direct billing also gives the project a defined administrative process. The contract should make the payment responsibilities clear from the beginning.

What Should Bothell Homeowners Discuss During the First Call?

Encore Construction offers 24/7 emergency response and includes Bothell in its service area. The first call gives homeowners an opportunity to describe the incident and discuss the next assessment. That conversation should also establish who will explain the proposed work and coordinate the project.

A few focused questions can make the first conversation more productive:

When can the team assess the property?

Who will explain the cleanup and repair plan?

Does the project require pack-out or storage?

How will the company coordinate reconstruction?

Who will provide progress updates and discuss changes?

These questions keep attention on the practical experience of working with the contractor. Emergency help matters, but ongoing coordination determines how understandable the rest of the project feels.

Why Encore Construction Deserves Consideration in Bothell

Encore Construction brings restoration, belongings care, and rebuilding into one service offering. Its business history dates to 2015, and its work extends beyond emergency cleanup to the contents and construction stages that homeowners also need to organize.

The customer account adds a human perspective: a flooded living room, a quick response, and a crew that worked diligently while explaining the situation. Those specific observations complement the company’s range of services.

For Bothell homeowners seeking a contractor that can connect the early restoration work with the rebuilding phase, Encore Construction merits a place on the shortlist. A property assessment and detailed proposal provide the next step toward a clear recovery plan.