Fed’s Bowman Calls for Clearer Accountability in Bank Supervision After SVB Lessons

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle W. Bowman said Oct. 14 in Bangkok that bank supervision must modernize around timely action, clear decision-making authority and a tighter focus on material risks, drawing on lessons from the 2023 failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

Bowman said supervisors knew about SVB’s interest-rate and liquidity risks at least nine months before the FDIC receivership. The bank had 54 matters requiring attention or immediate attention from 2019 to failure, none of which addressed those core financial risks. “A central finding is that supervisors had information about SVB’s major vulnerabilities many months before its failure but did not make appropriate use of it,” she said. She added that “long-standing uncertainty about decisionmaking authority and the lack of clear accountability impeded timely decisionmaking.”

“A modern supervisory organization needs clear answers to the basic questions of: who owns the decision to move forward? Who has authority to act? Who is accountable for ensuring that a material risk is addressed?” Bowman said. “Identifying a risk matters only if there is a clear path from information to judgment and from judgment to action.”

She argued that a supervisory organization can be extremely busy and still fail to focus on the risks that matter most. “Modernization is not about doing less. It is about more effectively prioritizing the things that matter the most,” she said. “The objective should not be to maximize the number of findings that are issued. It should be to identify the risks that matter most and address them while there is still time to alter the trajectory.”

On international bodies, Bowman said the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and the Financial Stability Board “relied unquestioningly on incomplete reports compiled quickly and shortly after the failure of SVB.” She called for rigorous validation of data before standards are built on it, and for those institutions to “redouble their focus on material risks—those that affect safety and soundness or financial stability—while eschewing less valuable work.”

Tailoring, she said, “does not mean weaker supervision. It means directing supervisory attention to the risks that are most material given the institution’s size, complexity, activities, business model, interconnectedness, and potential impact on financial stability.”

The speech is a supervisory-policy argument, not a rulemaking. Its core claim is that effectiveness depends on clear ownership of decisions and on acting on the risks that threaten safety and soundness while there is still time.