Federal Reserve Launches Five Task Forces to Rethink Monetary Policy

The Federal Reserve has established five task forces to examine whether the central bank’s monetary policy framework, analytical tools and decision-making practices remain suited to a rapidly changing United States economy.

Announced on July 9, 2026, the initiative will bring prominent economists, business executives, investors and former central bank officials into a broad review of how the Federal Reserve pursues price stability and maximum employment.

The task forces will focus on communications, balance sheet policy, economic data, productivity and jobs, and inflation frameworks. Each group will be co-led by external advisers and supported by Federal Reserve staff.

The initiative is notable not because it signals an immediate change in interest rates, but because it opens several foundational questions about how monetary policy should be designed and communicated. The review arrives as policymakers confront structural changes that traditional economic models may not fully capture, including artificial intelligence, faster-moving labor markets, evolving inflation pressures and the growing importance of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet.

“The Federal Reserve’s commitment to price stability and maximum employment is unwavering. As is our resolve to pursue our mandate with rigor,” said Chairman Kevin Warsh. “The U.S. economy has changed significantly over the last generation, and never more so than right now. Each task force will carefully consider whether policymakers’ means and methods, analytical tools and policy approaches can be improved upon.

I am honored that the best minds from a range of disciplines have agreed to work with us to sharpen our performance as an institution. The goal is straightforward: to ensure the Fed is best positioned to achieve our objectives in this consequential time.”

A wider review of the Fed’s policy machinery

The creation of five specialized groups suggests the Federal Reserve is looking beyond the narrow question of where interest rates should be set at the next policy meeting.

Instead, the central bank is reviewing the machinery behind those decisions. That includes the information policymakers receive, how they interpret inflation, how they assess technological change and how they explain uncertain policy choices to the public.

The communications task force will consider how the Federal Reserve presents its deliberations and decisions during periods of uncertainty. Its leaders are Peter R. Fisher of the University of Washington, former Central Bank of Brazil President Arminio Fraga and former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King.

Central bank communication has become a policy instrument in its own right. Statements, projections, speeches and press conferences can move borrowing costs and financial markets before an official rate change occurs. A review of that system could influence how clearly the Fed describes risks, disagreements and the possible direction of future policy.

Balance sheet policy returns to the foreground

A second task force will examine the costs, benefits and institutional implications of the Federal Reserve’s current balance sheet regime.

The group will be led by Harvard economist Karen Dynan, University of Chicago professor and former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, and Harvard professor and former Federal Reserve governor Jeremy Stein.

The size and composition of the Fed’s balance sheet became increasingly important after successive periods of large-scale asset purchases. Decisions about securities holdings, reserve levels and balance sheet reduction can affect market liquidity, longer-term interest rates and the transmission of monetary policy.

By placing balance sheet policy within the review, the Fed is acknowledging that monetary policy now extends well beyond adjustments to a single short-term interest rate.

Better data for a faster economy

The data task force will explore how to improve the quality and timeliness of the economic signals used in policy decisions.

Its leaders are Harvard economist Raj Chetty, former Walmart president and chief executive Doug McMillon, and University of Chicago economist Kevin Murphy.

Traditional government statistics remain essential, but many are released with delays and subsequently revised. In periods of abrupt economic change, those delays can leave policymakers reacting to conditions that have already shifted.

The inclusion of a former leader of one of the largest retailers in the United States also points to the potential value of real-time commercial information. Hiring patterns, consumer purchases, inventories and pricing behavior can sometimes reveal changes before they become visible in official reports.

The central challenge will be improving speed without sacrificing accuracy, consistency or public transparency.

Artificial intelligence enters the monetary policy debate

The productivity and jobs task force will assess how general-purpose technologies, including artificial intelligence, could affect the economy and the Federal Reserve’s policy judgments.

The group will be led by investor Marc Andreessen, Stanford economist Charles I. Jones, who is currently on leave at Anthropic, and Microsoft executive Asha Sharma.

This may become the most closely watched part of the initiative.

Artificial intelligence could increase productivity, reshape hiring, change wage patterns and alter the economy’s capacity to grow without generating inflation. Yet the size and timing of those effects remain deeply uncertain.

If AI allows companies to produce more with fewer resources, the economy may be able to expand faster before inflationary pressure emerges. If adoption instead causes significant labor displacement or concentrates gains in a limited number of industries, policymakers may face a more complicated relationship between employment, wages and prices.

The Fed’s decision to study these questions formally reflects how quickly artificial intelligence has moved from a technology-sector issue into the center of economic policy.

Reconsidering how inflation works

The fifth task force will revisit how the Federal Reserve understands and responds to the forces that drive inflation.

Its leaders are Harvard economist and former Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Greg Mankiw, Nobel laureate Thomas Sargent and former Bank for International Settlements economic adviser William White.

Recent inflation episodes have raised questions about the relative importance of monetary conditions, fiscal policy, supply disruptions, labor shortages, energy prices, housing costs and shifts in consumer demand.

A revised framework could affect how the Fed distinguishes temporary price shocks from persistent inflation and how quickly it responds when those pressures appear.

The task force will also have to consider whether established models place too much weight on historical relationships that may weaken as technology, trade and labor markets evolve.

Independence will determine the review’s credibility

The Federal Reserve said the task forces will operate independently, follow the evidence, provide candid feedback and produce rigorous findings for the Federal Open Market Committee.

That promise will be central to the project’s credibility.

A review involving celebrated economists and senior business figures can produce valuable ideas, but only if the participants are able to challenge existing practices rather than validate predetermined conclusions. Transparency about the groups’ methods, evidence and disagreements will be as important as their final recommendations.

The Federal Reserve has said additional information about the task forces and their subjects will be published periodically.

The review does not itself change monetary policy. It does, however, signal that the institution recognizes how much the economic environment has changed. The most important outcome may not be a single new framework, but a more adaptable central bank that can distinguish durable economic shifts from short-lived disruptions.

For households, businesses and investors, that distinction has practical consequences. It influences interest rates, credit conditions, employment prospects, asset values and the cost of living.

The five task forces now have an opportunity to examine the assumptions behind those decisions. Their findings could shape how the Federal Reserve understands and manages the American economy for years to come.