Federal Reserve Approves Bank of Nova Scotia Acquisition of Maple Financial Holdings

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System has approved the request by The Bank of Nova Scotia to acquire Maple Financial Holdings, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire its state member bank subsidiary, MapleMark Bank. The order, FRB Order No. 2026-27, was issued October 29, 2026.

The Bank of Nova Scotia, headquartered in Toronto, is a foreign banking organization that has elected to be treated as a financial holding company. With consolidated assets of approximately $1.1 trillion as of June 30, 2026, it ranks as the third-largest insured depository organization in Canada. It currently conducts limited U.S. operations through an agency in New York, a branch in Texas, representative offices in Florida and California, and nonbanking subsidiaries, but does not control a commercial bank in the United States.

Maple Financial Holdings, based in Dallas, reported consolidated assets of approximately $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2026, ranking it the 1,001st largest insured depository organization in the country. Its sole operating subsidiary, MapleMark Bank of Tulsa, Oklahoma, holds about $837.5 million in consolidated deposits, less than 1 percent of total U.S. insured deposits. The transaction will be effected through the merger of a newly formed Texas subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia into Maple Financial. As part of the deal, MapleMark will convert from an Oklahoma state member bank to a Texas state member bank with its main office in Dallas.

Notice of the proposal was published in the Federal Register on July 7, 2026. The Board received two adverse comments, both from the same commenter. After reviewing the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act, the Board determined that the acquisition would not result in a monopoly or substantially lessen competition in any banking market. The Bank of Nova Scotia does not currently compete directly with Maple Financial in any retail banking market. The U.S. Department of Justice advised that the proposal would not have a significant adverse effect on competition, and appropriate banking agencies raised no objections. Post-transaction, the combined U.S. operations would represent less than 1 percent of total U.S. insured depository institution assets.

The Board also found that financial and managerial resources were consistent with approval. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s capital levels exceed Basel requirements and are equivalent to those of U.S. banking organizations. Both organizations are considered well-managed, and the acquiring bank conducted due diligence with plans to enhance risk management, compliance, earnings, and liquidity practices at MapleMark. Past enforcement matters cited by the commenter were considered but deemed fully remediated and not reflective of current conditions, based on supervisory records and views of Canada’s Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

The Board confirmed that The Bank of Nova Scotia remains subject to comprehensive consolidated supervision by its home-country supervisor. On convenience and needs, MapleMark’s most recent Community Reinvestment Act evaluation, conducted by the FDIC in July 2024, received a “Satisfactory” rating. The Bank of Nova Scotia represented that it does not anticipate material changes to MapleMark’s product and service offerings or facilities.

The approval is conditioned on compliance with all commitments made to the Board and receipt of all required regulatory approvals. The transaction may not be consummated before the fifteenth calendar day after the order’s effective date or later than three months thereafter, unless extended. Voting in favor were Chairman Warsh, Vice Chair Jefferson, Vice Chair for Supervision Bowman, and Governors Powell, Waller, Cook, and Barr.