The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) noted the passage of the continuing resolution and three regular appropriations bills that reopened the federal government after the longest shutdown in U.S. history. The legislative action restores funding for essential services and allows federal law enforcement professionals to return to full duty with pay. However, the Association cautions that another funding crisis looms on January 30, 2026, unless Congress continues bipartisan efforts to enact the remaining FY 2026 appropriations.

“FLEOA appreciates the Congressional cooperation that led to the reopening of the federal government,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of FLEOA. “We now urge Congress to act swiftly and collaboratively to enact a full-year appropriations measure well before the January 30 deadline, thereby avoiding another lapse in funding. Our nation’s law enforcement officers, and the citizens they protect, deserve the stability and predictability that only a complete budget can provide.”

During government shutdowns, most federal law enforcement officers are required to report for duty without pay as essential personnel, while support and administrative staff are often furloughed. According to FLEOA, this dynamic places financial strain on officers and their families, disrupts operational support, and can affect mission readiness and public safety. The Association is also urging Congress to pass Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) “Shutdown Fairness Act,” which would protect the financial security of federal law enforcement officers during future shutdowns.

“Federal law enforcement officers continued to perform their duties throughout the shutdown with professionalism and commitment, despite the personal and financial hardships caused by delayed compensation,” Silverman said. “No federal employee charged with safeguarding the public should be compelled to endure such conditions as a consequence of budgetary impasse.”

FLEOA states that it remains committed to collaborating with Congress and the Administration to ensure uninterrupted government operations and long-term fiscal stability. The Association says it will continue supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening operational readiness, financial protections, and the overall effectiveness of the federal law enforcement community.

FLEOA represents more than 33,000 registered members across more than 65 federal agencies. The organization is nonpartisan and advocates for federal law enforcement professionals through the legislative process.