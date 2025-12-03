Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Launches Nationwide Silent Auction to Support Families of Fallen and Wounded Officers

Supporters across the United States now have a meaningful way to contribute to the well-being of federal law enforcement families during the holiday season. The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association has announced the launch of the Big Blue Bash Online Silent Auction, presented by Law Enforcement Today. All proceeds will benefit the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides emergency financial assistance to federal officers and their families in times of crisis.

The auction follows the recent Big Blue Bash celebration held at Mar-a-Lago on November 11. The event, hosted by Law Enforcement Today, brought together leaders, supporters, and families for an evening dedicated to service, gratitude, and recognition of federal law enforcement officers and their sacrifices.

The online silent auction extends that mission by offering a wide selection of items suitable for every budget. Bidders can browse lower-cost items ideal for holiday gift giving, including patriotic merchandise, collectibles, and gift cards. Those seeking exclusive opportunities will find higher-value offerings, including a trip to Belize, a private surf lesson with General Michael Flynn, KAHR firearms products, custom rifles and pistols, special-edition memorabilia, and a variety of signed and limited-edition items.

Supported by sponsors including Axon and Motorola Solutions, as well as generous donors who contributed auction items, the initiative provides nationwide access to anyone wishing to participate. Organizers emphasize that each bid directly supports federal officers and their families during moments of urgent need.

Shoppers can visit the auction platform today, place bids, and potentially secure a unique holiday gift while contributing to a cause that directly benefits the federal law enforcement community. FLEOA has expressed its appreciation to all supporters, donors, and partners who helped make the event and auction possible.

FLEOA represents more than 33,000 registered members from over 65 federal agencies. The organization serves as a nonpartisan voice advocating for federal law enforcement professionals and their families through the legislative process.