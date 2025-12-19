Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Applauds Passage of Priority Police Week Bills in NDAA

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) welcomed the inclusion of several of its top legislative priorities in the final National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), following the bill’s passage in the U.S. Senate. The annual defense policy measure is expected to be signed into law by the President in the coming days.

The provisions, championed by FLEOA during National Police Week earlier this year, were unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in May and later adopted as amendments to the Senate-passed NDAA. The package reflects a bipartisan effort by lawmakers in both chambers to address pressing challenges facing law enforcement at the federal, state, and local levels.

According to FLEOA, the Police Week legislative package in the NDAA comprises four standalone bills to strengthen public safety and support officers and their families.

One measure, the Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act, expands assistance for families of officers and first responders who develop exposure-related cancers linked to the heightened risks of their service. Another, the Chief Herbert D. Proffitt Act, ensures that families of retired officers who are targeted for violence because of their prior law enforcement service are eligible for Public Safety Officers’ Benefits.

The package also includes the Improving Police CARE Act, which establishes national standards for trauma kits used by officers in the field to ensure that lifesaving equipment performs reliably in critical moments. In addition, the PROTECT Our Children Act seeks to strengthen federal and state collaboration in combating the growing volume of online child sexual exploitation.

Mat Silverman, National President of FLEOA, described the legislative progress as a significant milestone for the law enforcement community.

“This represents a landmark moment for public safety and for every officer who puts their life on the line,” Silverman said. “For years, federal law enforcement officers and their partners have faced expanding operational demands, new risks, and tragic losses. Congress has listened and delivered meaningful results for those who protect and serve our communities.”

Silverman also credited a broad group of lawmakers for advancing the measures, including Senators Chuck Grassley, Richard Durbin, Catherine Cortez Masto, John Cornyn, and Amy Klobuchar; members of the Senate Judiciary Committee; Speaker Mike Johnson; and Representatives Mary Gay Scanlon, Jim Jordan, and Andy Barr.

While praising the progress, FLEOA emphasized that additional legislative work remains. Silverman noted that the organization will continue to advocate for other Police Week priorities, including reforms to the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act, changes to the federal overtime pay cap, greater equity in law enforcement retirement coverage, and policies to improve recruitment and retention across federal agencies.

FLEOA represents more than 33,000 registered members serving in over 65 federal law enforcement agencies nationwide. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates and focuses on advocating for federal law enforcement professionals through the legislative process.