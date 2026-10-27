Federal Judge Orders Detailed Accounting After CBP Returns Seized Devices to Couple

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee said it secured a significant step in Imam v. Mullin after the federal government confirmed that all four electronic devices seized from psychiatric nurse practitioner Muhammad Numaan Imam and his wife, software engineer Khadijah Mansoor, had been shipped back to the couple.

At an Oct. 23 emergency hearing, U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema ordered the government to provide detailed, sworn accounts of what Customs and Border Protection officials did with the devices, including whether they unlocked them, searched them, or extracted any information. Imam refused to provide his phone’s passcode, saying it contained confidential patient information, and the devices, two iPhones and two laptops, were seized at Washington Dulles International Airport on Oct. 16.

Government counsel confirmed that Mansoor’s devices were mailed on Oct. 17 and reportedly delivered on Oct. 21, while Imam’s were shipped on Oct. 22. Counsel acknowledged that Imam’s devices had been referred to technical assistance personnel at Department of Homeland Security headquarters and other CBP personnel for potential inspection, but could not say whether officials had successfully accessed them. The court had no record of any search warrant or judicial authorization.

“The government is really abusing the border search exception to get access to people’s electronic devices, and I think these cases illustrate that,” ADC President and Legal Director Jenin Younes told the Court. She argued that seizing Mansoor’s devices “looked quite punitive,” allegedly in response to her husband’s refusal to provide his passcode.

Judge Brinkema raised Fourth Amendment concerns, citing the Fourth Circuit’s decision in United States v. Belmonte Cardozo, which distinguishes routine manual searches of electronic devices at the border from more intrusive forensic examinations. Addressing the government’s assertion that reasonable suspicion alone could justify a forensic search, she stated: “There could not possibly be a proper search of that phone without Court permission, in my view.”

The case is part of ADC’s broader challenge to warrantless border searches of electronic devices. Related matters include Blumenthal v. Mullin and Shehadeh v. Mullin, in which the court also returned the devices, and an amicus brief in Anibowei v. Blanche urging the Supreme Court to set a nationwide standard.

The Oct. 23 order requires a sworn accounting of what happened to the devices. It does not resolve the underlying constitutional claims.