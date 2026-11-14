FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Failure

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday evening after a telecommunications failure at air traffic control centers halted departing flights across the United States for more than four hours.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the problem began around 3:36 p.m. Eastern Time when switches and routers in the system became overloaded and began providing inconsistent data. Controllers shut the affected systems down as a precaution. The FAA issued the ground-stop order at approximately 3:54 p.m., citing “extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety.” Planes already in the air were allowed to continue to their destinations; new departures were halted.

Duffy said the airspace reopened at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time. He cautioned that recovery would be gradual because airlines needed time to reposition aircraft and crews. By late Friday, tracking services reported roughly 10,000 cancellations and a similar number of delays. Residual cancellations continued into Saturday morning at major hubs including Atlanta, Chicago, and New York.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated that officials had found no evidence of a cyberattack. The FAA described the incident as a temporary telecommunications outage affecting the network that connects air route traffic control centers. Duffy characterized the underlying equipment as part of an aging air traffic system and said further upgrades would be needed to reduce the risk of similar disruptions.

This was the longest nationwide ground stop since the September 11, 2001 attacks and the second full halt of departing flights since then. The previous comparable event occurred in January 2023 after a failure in the Notice to Air Missions system. Airlines issued travel waivers for Friday and Saturday, and some sports teams adjusted travel plans because of the disruption.

As of Saturday morning, the FAA said systems had been tested and operations were stable, though flight schedules remained disrupted while carriers worked through the backlog.