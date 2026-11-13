FAA Issues Rare Nationwide Ground Stop After Air Traffic Control Communications Outage

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights departing the United States Friday, Nov. 13, after a telecommunications outage at Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCCs). The order, issued at approximately 3:54 p.m. ET, halted takeoffs “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” while allowing aircraft already airborne to land. International arrivals were managed on a case-by-case basis.

The disruption stemmed from communications and radar issues impacting multiple ARTCCs—the 22 regional facilities that manage high-altitude en-route traffic between airports. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that FAA technicians were investigating the problem. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters there was no indication of a “nefarious attack” or cyber incident, describing it instead as a telecommunications outage. Officials confirmed that all flights had been accounted for and that the public faced no broader safety threat. Some reports linked the outage to network router problems or a software update that cascaded across the system, though the precise root cause remained under investigation as of late Friday evening.

Nationwide ground stops of this scale are extremely rare. The last occurred in January 2023 after a software failure in the FAA’s NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system. Before that, the only comparable event in modern times followed the September 11, 2001 attacks. When the Friday order took effect, roughly 4,000 aircraft were already airborne and bound for U.S. airports, according to Flightradar24. FlightAware data showed thousands of flights delayed or canceled—reports ranged from more than 1,000 cancellations and nearly 10,000 delays early on, climbing toward approximately 5,000 cancellations and 10,000–11,000 total disruptions later in the evening. Major hubs including Chicago O’Hare, Atlanta, and airports in New York, Boston, and Denver experienced heavy impacts. Some airlines, including JetBlue, canceled remaining domestic flights for the evening.

The ground stop lasted roughly four and a half hours. Multiple sources reported that the FAA lifted the nationwide order between approximately 8:16 p.m. and 8:19 p.m. ET. Even after the formal cancellation, recovery was expected to be gradual. Residual equipment issues at some facilities, aircraft and crew mispositioning, and the backlog of delayed and canceled flights meant that normal operations would not resume immediately. Airlines and the FAA warned travelers to expect continued delays into the weekend as the system worked through the backlog. Passengers were advised to check directly with their carriers for the latest status, rebooking options, and refunds.

The episode highlighted the continuing problems with the aging U.S. air traffic control system, which has been plagued by equipment failures, staffing shortages and modernization pressures in recent years. Though officials said the outage was technical, not malicious, the incident crippled travel for more than a million passengers and highlighted the system’s lack of redundancy when vital communications are lost.