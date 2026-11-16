U.S. air travel continued returning to normal Monday after a rare nationwide ground stop disrupted thousands of flights over the weekend, prompting the Trump administration to request up to $50 billion for a major overhaul of the aging air-traffic control system.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop Friday afternoon after a contractor replacing copper wiring with fiber optic cable at a facility in Arkansas caused a surge of connection attempts that overloaded communications and radar feeds. It was only the second full nationwide grounding of commercial flights since the September 11, 2001, attacks. More than 2,300 flights were canceled on Sunday; cancellations dropped sharply by Monday as operations stabilized, though residual delays persisted at major hubs including Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the incident underscored the need for a “brand new architecture” for the network. He and other officials noted that Congress has already provided more than $12.5 billion in recent years for modernization, including funds secured in 2025, yet much of the system remains decades old. The administration previously sought roughly $30 billion; the new request is higher. Duffy indicated a detailed breakdown would be sent to lawmakers.

Democrats questioned how previously appropriated funds have been spent and why the price tag has risen so sharply. They have supported upgrades but want greater accountability before approving additional large sums. President Trump, who remained largely silent for two days, later blamed the Biden administration and called for more funding, while administration officials also pointed to Congress’s long-term underinvestment.

The episode arrives just before the Thanksgiving travel period, when passenger volumes typically peak. It has renewed debate over the reliability of critical infrastructure and the pace of modernization efforts that have stretched across multiple administrations.