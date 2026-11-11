Every New Nurse Practitioner Needs a Teacher: What the Hiring Boom Means for Clinicians Who Could Mentor

Ask people why nurse practitioner and physician assistant jobs are so often described as a smart career bet, and they’ll point to the pay and the demand. Both are real. What gets less attention is the step in the middle. Before anyone lands one of those jobs, a working clinician has to teach them how to do it.

That teacher is called a preceptor. It’s an unglamorous word for a hugely important role. A preceptor is a licensed clinician who lets a student shadow, then assist, then gradually run real patient visits under supervision. Nobody earns a nurse practitioner or physician assistant credential without logging supervised hours with someone like this.

Readers of a general news site like this one may never have heard the term, and that’s understandable. It lives inside clinics and exam rooms, far from the headlines about jobs and wages. But it affects anyone who has ever waited weeks for an appointment, because the supply of new providers runs straight through it.

If you’re thinking about becoming an NP or PA, this is the part of the path nobody mentions in the brochure. If you’re already a clinician, it’s an opportunity sitting in your own schedule. Either way, the numbers behind it are worth a look.

The Demand Behind the Headlines

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) publishes a profile on nurse practitioners, and the headline is hard to ignore. Employment of nurse practitioners is projected to grow 41 percent from 2025 to 2035, which BLS calls much faster than the average for all occupations. The agency counted 336,300 nurse practitioner jobs in 2025, and the median annual wage was $132,300 as of May 2025. BLS groups nurse practitioners with nurse midwives and nurse anesthetists on the same page. For that combined group, it expects about 32,200 openings a year over the decade.

Physician assistants look similar. BLS projects 21 percent growth from 2025 to 2035, with a median wage of $135,880 as of May 2025.

Those are the numbers that draw career changers, working nurses, and college graduates toward the field. They also hide a bottleneck. Both occupations typically require a master’s degree, and both degrees include clinical training that can’t happen in a classroom. A student can’t learn to examine a patient, build a differential, or manage a chronic illness from slides.

So the supply of new providers doesn’t depend only on how many people want in, or on how many seats a university offers. It depends on how many experienced clinicians are willing to take a student into their exam room.

That’s why a growing number of working clinicians are looking at paid precepting. Clinical Match Me, a preceptor matching service that has paired NP and PA students with clinicians since 2014, sends a clinician offers from students who need rotations and pays an honorarium of $1,000 or more per matched rotation when the student starts. Before weighing an option like that, it helps to understand what the job involves.

What a Preceptor Actually Does

Picture a family nurse practitioner at a busy clinic. A student arrives on a Tuesday morning. For the first few visits, the student watches. Then the student takes the history while the preceptor listens. By the middle of the rotation, the student sees the patient first, forms a plan, and presents it, and the preceptor reviews, corrects, and signs off.

That’s the job. It isn’t lecturing and it isn’t lesson planning. It’s doing the work you already do, out loud, with an extra set of hands and a very curious observer.

It does take some adjusting, and one study makes that plain. A 2019 survey of 1,021 preceptors, published in the Journal of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, included 778 nurse practitioners. Only 24 percent of those NPs reported a positive productivity effect from first-semester students, compared with 80 percent for last-semester students. Early in a program, a student takes extra time. Later, the student starts to carry real weight.

Knowing that going in changes how you plan. A clinician who takes a final-semester student into a full schedule has a very different experience than one who takes a beginner during flu season.

Why So Few Clinicians Say Yes

Here’s the odd part. Plenty of clinicians aren’t opposed to teaching at all. They just never get asked, or the conditions aren’t right.

A 2021 article in the Online Journal of Issues in Nursing looked at the shortage of NP preceptors and found the picture hard to measure. In a 2017 survey in California, 1,430 nurse practitioners responded, and only 277 said they precept students. Among 232 graduate nursing students who answered a separate survey, 61 percent rated the difficulty of finding a preceptor as an eight, nine, or ten on a ten-point scale. The authors were candid that “no current data exist” on the overall landscape, and they described it as looking bleak from an anecdotal perspective.

More recent research fills in some reasons. A 2025 study in the Journal of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners cites a 2022 survey of 334 NPs in which 60 percent weren’t precepting at the time. Of those surveyed, 37.6 percent said they didn’t precept because no one had asked them, and 32.8 percent said their employer restricted them from taking students. Another 12.4 percent said it decreased their productivity.

Read that again. More than a third of the clinicians in that group said nobody had asked them. That’s not a lack of goodwill. It’s a lack of connection, and it shows up on both sides of the arrangement.

For students, the flip side is stressful. Some end up searching on their own, emailing clinic after clinic and waiting for replies that may never come.

Why Clinicians Do It Anyway

If the barriers are time, productivity, and employer rules, why does anyone precept at all?

The research gives a consistent answer, and it’s mostly about meaning. In the 2019 survey, 97 percent of the NP preceptors rated enjoyment of precepting as important, and 97 percent said the same of a professional obligation, or a chance to give back. Credit toward certification or recertification mattered to 94 percent. And 63 percent of the NPs said they were very satisfied with precepting overall.

The Oregon study in the 2025 paper found the same pattern. It surveyed NP preceptors who had taught doctoral students in the 2023 to 2024 academic year, and 73 of 224 responded. Using a five-point scale, they rated enjoyment of precepting at 4.32 on average and professional obligation or a chance to give back at 4.15. Coworker support (4.07) and a clearly defined preceptor role (4.00) weren’t far behind.

Compensation belongs in the picture, too. In the OJIN article, remuneration was the third most common reason providers precept NP students, according to the earlier study the authors cite. That fits what most working people would expect. A clinician who loves teaching still has a full panel, a mortgage, and a day with only so many hours. An honorarium doesn’t replace the motivation to teach. It recognizes the effort and makes the decision to say yes easier to defend, to yourself and to your practice manager.

The Paid Route Most Clinicians Haven’t Heard About

For a long time, precepting was a favor. A student asked, a clinician agreed, and the extra work was absorbed into an already full day. That arrangement still exists, and plenty of people are glad to do it.

A newer option has grown up beside it. Placement services now connect clinicians with students who need rotations, and the clinician receives an honorarium for the teaching. On Clinical Match Me, preceptors set their own terms, whether that’s a flat fee or an hourly rate, and the standard honorarium is $1,000 per matched rotation. With most preceptors, students pay a flat rate of $1,995 for rotations up to 140 hours, or $2,195 for rotations up to 250 hours, which includes the service and the preceptor’s honorarium. They only pay after accepting an offer. That structure means a clinician who has never been asked can now be asked, and a student can skip a semester of cold-emailing.

For a clinician, the practical appeal is easy to see. The honorarium offsets the slower first days, and the arrangement is clear before anyone walks into the exam room. Preceptors can choose whether the honorarium goes to their practice or directly to them, which matters when an employer is involved.

It’s worth thinking through whether it fits your practice before you say yes to anything. A few questions help.

Who do you answer to? The Oregon study found that supportive coworkers and a clear role mattered. Talk to your practice manager or medical director before you commit. About a third of the NPs in that earlier 334-person survey said their employer restricted precepting, so don’t assume the door is open.

Which student fits your schedule? A final-semester student will probably help you within weeks. A first-semester student needs more of your attention. Ask about the level before you accept.

What does the school require? Programs set the hours, paperwork, and evaluation expectations. Get them in writing.

What counts toward your own growth? Credit toward certification or recertification mattered to 94 percent of the NP preceptors in the 2019 survey. Ask whether the school or program offers it.

None of this is complicated. It’s just the part that gets skipped when someone says “sure, send them over” on a hectic Friday.

If You’re Thinking About Becoming an NP or PA

Everything above looks different from the other side of the desk.

If you’re a nurse or a college graduate considering a change, clinical training isn’t a footnote. It’s one of the most important parts of your education, and it’s where programs differ most in how much help they provide. Some arrange placements for every student. Others expect you to find your own. The California numbers show how hard that search can be.

Before you apply, ask each program a few direct questions. Does the school place students, or do you? What happens if a preceptor cancels midway through a rotation? How are out-of-state or specialty rotations handled? The answers tell you more about the real experience than the tuition page does.

Think about timing, too. Rotations often run in set blocks, and a delay of a few weeks can push back a graduation date and a first job. The BLS projections say the job market will be there. The question is whether you can get through the clinical hours efficiently.

And think about the long game. The preceptor who trains you can become a future colleague, a reference, or the person who tells you about an opening. The profession passes itself along, one rotation at a time.

If You’re a Clinician Weighing a Yes

Start small. You don’t have to commit to a full year of students. One rotation, with a student at the right level, in a month when your schedule has some give, is a fair trial. You’ll learn quickly whether you enjoy it.

Be realistic about the early weeks. Plan for a lighter schedule on the first few days, or block time for debriefs. Expect the pace to pick up as the student builds skill. The 2019 data suggests that’s exactly how it goes.

Be clear about what you want. If it’s the satisfaction of mentoring, say so. If you want certification credit or an honorarium, ask for it. The research shows clinicians value all of these things, and none of them is something to apologize for.

And remember that students are watching more than your clinical technique. They see how you talk to an anxious patient, how you explain a diagnosis without jargon, how you admit what you don’t know. Those habits are hard to learn from a textbook and easy to pick up from a good example.

Why This Matters Beyond the Clinic

It’s easy to treat a story about clinical training as a niche topic for people in healthcare. It isn’t. If you follow Business and Money coverage on this site, you know how much of the economy turns on whether employers can find qualified people. Healthcare is no different. The same goes for the human angle you’ll find in People and Culture, where stories about mentors and the people they shaped are a staple. A preceptor is a mentor in the most literal sense, and every new provider you’ll ever see started with one.

Hiring projections get headlines. The teaching that makes them possible rarely does. A 41 percent growth rate for nurse practitioners and 21 percent for physician assistants means thousands of new providers who each need many supervised hours. Every one of those hours depends on a clinician who said yes.

The Bigger Picture

For readers who’ve wondered what comes after the degree, or whether their own experience could help someone else get there, the choice is simple to describe and not always easy to make. The demand is documented. The barriers are known. The motivation, according to the research, is mostly about teaching and giving back, with fair recognition for the work a welcome part of the arrangement.

If you’ve ever wished someone would invite you into the process, consider this your invitation. And if you’re a student still hunting for that first rotation, know that clinicians on the other side are often just waiting to be asked.