Euclid Telescope Releases Data on More Than 900 Million Galaxies

The European Space Agency released the first major data set from its Euclid space telescope on November 12. Named DR1-Foundation, the package covers roughly 13 months of observations and includes images and measurements of more than 900 million galaxies, along with spectra from over 160 million sources.

The surveyed area spans about 1,900 square degrees—equivalent to the size of 9,500 full Moons as seen from Earth. That represents roughly 14 percent of the sky region Euclid is scheduled to map over its six-year mission. The release contains approximately 1.7 million gigabytes of data and marks the largest space-based survey of its kind to date.

Euclid’s primary scientific goal is to create a detailed three-dimensional map of the universe that will help researchers study dark energy and dark matter. The new data include roughly 15,000 strong gravitational-lensing candidates and more than 60 million quasar candidates. These objects allow astronomers to measure how matter is distributed across large distances and how the expansion of the universe has changed over time.

The data release consists of calibrated images, catalogs, and spectra but does not yet include the higher-level science products needed for full galaxy-clustering and weak-lensing analyses. Those products are expected in a complete Data Release 1 scheduled for mid-2027. Researchers can already access the current material through the European Space Agency’s data archive.

Euclid launched in mid-2023 and is a collaboration involving scientists and engineers from multiple countries, including contributions from U.S. institutions. The November 12 release is the first substantial public data package since the start of its main survey observations. Early papers based on the data have already been posted to preprint servers, and additional analyses are expected in the coming months.