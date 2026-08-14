Erykah Badu and The Alchemist Set Collaborative Album for August 28 Release

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist have locked in a release date for their first full collaborative album. The project arrives digitally on Friday, August 28, 2026, through Control FREAQ Records and Young Recordings.

The announcement lands alongside the new single “Witch Doctor.” It follows earlier tracks “Next To You” and the Amazon Music exclusive “Echos 19 (mix 122),” which debuted during Badu’s Juneteenth concert celebration in Dallas.

Recording stretched across 18 months in Dallas and Los Angeles. The pair first connected after Badu told her partner she had long wanted to rap over an Alchemist beat from Mobb Deep’s “The Realest.” Their initial Los Angeles session produced “Next To You” and set the tone for the rest of the album. The Alchemist sent over a batch of instrumentals. Badu took them apart and rebuilt them with kalimba, extra chords, drums and other layers, creating a sound that slips between soul, blues, funk, rock, jazz and underground hip-hop without settling into any single category.

From 2024 into 2025, the duo road-tested the material in intimate, phone-free shows with Badu’s collective The Cannabinoids and The Alchemist on the MPC. The result is described as one of the most forward-looking bodies of work either artist has made.

Badu and The Alchemist are already touring North America, the UK and Europe, with a fresh set of U.S. dates just announced. The schedule includes:

September 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

September 11 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

September 13 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheater

September 15 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

September 17 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

September 18 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

September 20 – Washington, D.C. – Wolf Trap

September 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater

September 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

September 26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 27 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

September 28 – Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater

September 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Tickets are available at erykahbadu.com. The album is available for pre-order now.