ERP Development Process Explained: Step by Step From Discovery to Production

Key Takeaways

The ERP system development process has six phases, and most budget problems trace back to phase one. Discovery is where integration count, data isolation, and compliance scope get mapped. Skipping it or rushing it produces scope changes later that cost far more than the discovery itself. As an erp software development company, we run fixed-price discovery on every ERP engagement before any build commitment.

Discovery is where integration count, data isolation, and compliance scope get mapped. Skipping it or rushing it produces scope changes later that cost far more than the discovery itself. As an erp software development company, we run fixed-price discovery on every ERP engagement before any build commitment. Each phase has a specific cost share that is more predictable than the total. Software or build runs 40 to 50 percent. Integration runs 15 to 25 percent. Migration runs 10 to 15 percent. Training plus change management runs 15 to 25 percent. Knowing the proportions helps you evaluate whether a vendor quote includes the full scope or just the engineering hours.

Software or build runs 40 to 50 percent. Integration runs 15 to 25 percent. Migration runs 10 to 15 percent. Training plus change management runs 15 to 25 percent. Knowing the proportions helps you evaluate whether a vendor quote includes the full scope or just the engineering hours. The process is sequential but not waterfall. We run ERP engagements in two-week sprints with phased delivery, shipping the highest-value module first rather than waiting for the entire system. That phased approach lets the client see results months before the full system is complete.

We run ERP engagements in two-week sprints with phased delivery, shipping the highest-value module first rather than waiting for the entire system. That phased approach lets the client see results months before the full system is complete. ERP software development cost depends on three things decided in phase one. Integration count, data isolation model, and compliance scope. Two projects with the same feature list but different answers to those three questions can differ in cost by 50 percent or more.

Why a Process Article About ERP?

Most ERP articles are about cost. I have written some of them. The problem is that cost numbers without process context are hard to use for real planning. A founder who knows ERP costs $300,000 to $700,000 but does not know which phase costs what, or where the surprises hit, is not in a better position to budget than one who has no numbers at all.

This article walks through the ERP system development process from beginning to end. Each phase gets a description, a cost share, a timeline, and the specific risk that makes that phase expensive when it goes wrong. By the end, you should be able to look at any vendor’s ERP quote and tell whether it covers the full process or just parts of it.

I am a Project Manager at Clockwise Software. We have shipped 200-plus projects since 2014, including ERP and ERP-adjacent builds across logistics, insurance technology, real estate investment management, and manufacturing. The process I describe below is the process we actually run, not a theoretical framework.

The Six Phases of ERP System Development

Before the breakdown, here is the overview. The erp system development process at Clockwise Software runs in six phases. Each phase produces specific deliverables. Each phase has a specific cost share of the total. And each phase has a specific failure mode that makes the following phases more expensive when it goes wrong.

Phase Duration Cost share Key deliverable Primary risk 1. Discovery and architecture 5 to 8 weeks 3 to 5 percent Data model, integration plan, compliance map Undercounting integrations 2. Design and prototyping 4 to 6 weeks 10 to 15 percent UX wireframes, component library, working prototype Designing for wrong user workflows 3. Core module engineering 3 to 6 months 35 to 45 percent Working production-ready modules Architecture decisions from phase 1 turning out wrong 4. Integration and migration 2 to 4 months (parallel) 20 to 30 percent Bidirectional data flow, migrated data Data quality worse than expected 5. QA and user acceptance 3 to 6 weeks 5 to 10 percent Validated system with trained users Compliance gaps found at testing 6. Launch and stabilization 4 to 8 weeks 5 to 8 percent Production system with on-call support User adoption resistance

The cost percentages sum to roughly 100 percent of the build budget. They do not include the ongoing maintenance that runs 18 to 25 percent annually after launch. That post-launch cost is a separate budget line that needs to be planned from the start, not discovered in month thirteen.

Phase 1: Discovery and Architecture

Phase 1

This is the cheapest phase and the one that determines everything else. Discovery at Clockwise Software costs $16,000 for standard ERP scopes and $25,000 or more for complex regulated-industry scopes. Those numbers are small relative to the total. The return on that investment is disproportionately large because it is where the three main cost drivers get quantified.

What happens in discovery: we map the user workflows that the ERP needs to support, count every integration the system needs to connect to, identify the compliance requirements that apply, design the data isolation model, and produce a backlog with estimates for each module. The output is a document you could hand to three other vendors for competitive proposals.

The risk in this phase is undercounting integrations. In my project work, integration scope is the line item most frequently underestimated before discovery. Clients list the systems they think about daily and forget the ones that run in the background. Payroll, CRM, email marketing, accounting software, reporting dashboards, field tools, telematics devices. Each one the client forgets to mention in the brief and we discover in discovery adds cost and schedule to the project. Finding them in week three costs nothing extra. Finding them in month six costs a lot.

How much does erp software development cost if discovery is done well versus skipped? The pattern is consistent: projects with proper discovery stay close to the original estimate. Projects without it face scope changes that are expensive to address mid-build. Discovery is 3 to 5 percent of the total budget. The cost of skipping it is much higher than the cost of doing it.

Phase 2: Design and Prototyping

Phase 2

ERP design is not about making things pretty. It is about mapping the workflows correctly before the engineering team builds them. The difference between a well-designed ERP and a poorly-designed one does not show up on screenshots. It shows up in whether users can complete their actual daily work without calling support.

What happens in this phase: we produce wireframe-level UX flows for each user role, build a working prototype that stakeholders can click through, and finalize the component library that engineering will use for the build. For ERP projects, the design work is heavier than for SaaS because ERP workflows are deeper, involve more steps, and serve users who are doing operationally important work rather than browsing casually.

Design cost as a share of total ERP build runs 10 to 15 percent. That is lower than the 15 to 20 percent on SaaS builds because ERP design focuses on workflow accuracy rather than engagement optimization. The design does not need to make users want to come back. It needs to help them complete their work correctly and quickly.

The risk in this phase is designing for the wrong workflow. If discovery mapped the workflows correctly, design proceeds straightforwardly. If discovery was shallow or skipped, the design phase turns into a second discovery phase, which costs more because the team is now doing discovery work at design-phase rates.

Phase 3: Core Module Engineering

Phase 3

This is the largest single phase by cost and timeline. Core module engineering is where the architecture decisions from phase one get implemented in code. The work includes frontend development, backend API design, database engineering, the multi-tenant or multi-unit data isolation layer, billing or financial processing logic, and the observability infrastructure that lets the team know whether the system is working correctly in production.

Erp system development cost for this phase runs 35 to 45 percent of the total build budget. On a $500,000 ERP project, that is $175,000 to $225,000 in engineering work. The timeline runs 3 to 6 months depending on module count and complexity.

We run this phase in two-week sprints with phased delivery. The first module shipped is the one with the highest business value, not the one that is easiest to build. This is a deliberate choice that produces better outcomes than building the entire system before showing anything to stakeholders. Stakeholders who see working software in month three behave differently from stakeholders who see only status reports for nine months. They give better feedback, make better scope decisions, and trust the process more.

The risk in this phase is that architecture decisions from phase one turn out to be wrong under the weight of real implementation. A data model that looked correct on a whiteboard sometimes does not hold up when the full volume of real workflows runs through it. The fix is expensive because it requires reworking code that has already been written and tested. This is why we invest heavily in phase one: the cheapest architecture change is the one made before any code exists.

Erp development cost for the engineering phase also depends on the integration count. Each integration past the third adds engineering time that compounds with testing time. An ERP with twelve integrations has a meaningfully longer and more expensive engineering phase than an ERP with four, even if the functional scope is similar.

Phase 4: Integration and Data Migration

Phase 4

This phase runs parallel to late-stage engineering and is where most ERP budget surprises actually happen. Integration is the work of connecting the ERP to the systems around it. Migration is the work of moving data from the old system into the new one. Both are technically challenging and consistently underestimated.

Integration cost runs 15 to 25 percent of total ERP implementation cost. The range is wide because integration complexity varies enormously. An integration with a well-documented REST API and reliable webhooks might take two weeks. An integration with a poorly documented SOAP-based legacy system and unreliable authentication might take eight weeks for the same headline scope.

How much does an erp implementation cost when migration is included? Data migration runs 10 to 15 percent of total on paper. In practice, it often runs higher because the data quality in the source system is worse than anyone expected. Address fields with missing components. Duplicate customer records. Financial data that does not reconcile across the old system’s own modules. Every one of these issues requires resolution before the migration can proceed, and the resolution work takes engineering time that was not in the original estimate.

The erp implementation cost breakdown for phase four typically runs:

Task Cost share (of phase 4) Primary variable Integration engineering 50 to 60 percent API quality of source systems Data quality assessment 10 to 15 percent Number of source systems Data cleanup and transformation 15 to 25 percent Data quality findings Migration execution and verification 10 to 15 percent Data volume

The thing I want to emphasize about this phase: the data quality assessment needs to happen before the migration is priced, not after. Any vendor who quotes a fixed migration cost without first assessing the data quality is estimating, and their estimate is probably low. The right approach is a range contingent on assessment results, not a fixed number.

Phase 5: QA and User Acceptance Testing

Phase 5

QA on an ERP project is different from QA on a consumer application. The stakes are higher. An ERP system processes financial transactions, manages inventory, handles HR data, and generates the reports that executives use to make operational decisions. A bug in a consumer app loses a user. A bug in an ERP loses money or produces incorrect reports that lead to wrong decisions. That is a different kind of risk, and it requires a different kind of testing.

What happens in this phase: automated regression testing on critical paths, manual exploratory testing on complex workflows, load testing at projected peak volumes, security review, and user acceptance testing where actual users complete their real workflows in the new system and confirm the results are correct.

Cost share: 5 to 10 percent of total. The lower end is for ERP systems with straightforward workflows and few compliance requirements. The higher end is for systems in regulated industries where every financial calculation needs to be verified against known correct outputs.

The risk in this phase is compliance gaps that surface at testing rather than at architecture. When a compliance requirement is identified for the first time during QA, addressing it requires architectural changes, which require engineering rework, which require new testing. The cost multiplier for compliance requirements found at QA versus found at discovery runs three to five times higher. This is the single strongest argument for investing in a thorough discovery phase: it prevents the most expensive kind of late-stage rework.

Phase 6: Launch and Stabilization

Phase 6

The launch itself is anticlimactic when it goes well. The team has been deploying to staging for months. The go-live is a configuration change and a cutover plan, not a dramatic event. The stabilization work in the first four to eight weeks is where the real effort goes.

Stabilization covers production monitoring, incident response, performance tuning under real load, and the user support work that helps the organization adapt to the new system. This is where change management matters most. The ERP can be technically perfect and still fail if the users who are supposed to use it keep falling back to their old spreadsheets because nobody helped them through the transition.

Cost share: 5 to 8 percent of total. This phase is often excluded from vendor quotes because it happens after “delivery.” But delivery without stabilization is not really delivery. It is handing over a system that has not yet been tested under production conditions with real users. We include four to eight weeks of stabilization in every ERP engagement because the alternative is launching and hoping, which is not a plan I am willing to run.

The risk: user adoption resistance. The new system changes how people work. People resist change, especially when the old way was familiar even if it was broken. The projects where stabilization goes smoothly are the ones where change management started before the engineering, where key users were involved in testing, and where leadership clearly communicated why the change was happening. The projects where stabilization is painful are the ones where the organization treated the ERP implementation as a technology project rather than a business change.

How the Process Connects to ERP Cost

How much does erp software cost when you add up all six phases? Here is the math for three typical project sizes:

Project size Total cost Discovery Design Engineering Integration + migration QA Launch Small (single module) $220,000 to $400,000 $16,000 $25,000 to $50,000 $80,000 to $180,000 $50,000 to $80,000 $15,000 to $30,000 $15,000 to $30,000 Mid-market (3 to 5 modules) $400,000 to $800,000 $25,000 $50,000 to $100,000 $160,000 to $360,000 $80,000 to $160,000 $30,000 to $60,000 $30,000 to $60,000 Enterprise (6+ modules) $800,000 to $1,500,000+ $25,000+ $80,000 to $180,000 $300,000 to $700,000 $160,000 to $300,000 $50,000 to $100,000 $50,000 to $100,000

Average erp cost at the mid-market level sits around $450,000 to $600,000 when all six phases are included. The erp average cost figures that appear in vendor marketing are usually lower because they exclude one or more phases. When you see a $250,000 ERP quote, check whether it covers discovery, integration, migration, training, and stabilization. If it does not, the true cost will be higher than the quote suggests.

What is the average cost of an erp system over five years? Take the year-one total and add 18 to 25 percent annually for maintenance and evolution. A $600,000 ERP build runs roughly $108,000 to $150,000 per year in ongoing cost. Five-year total: $1,000,000 to $1,200,000. That is the number that belongs in a long-term budget model.

ERP Cost Per User: How It Changes with Scale

How much does ERP cost per user? Vendor ERP charges $50 to $300 per user per month depending on the platform and tier. Custom ERP has no per-user license fee after the build.

The per-user cost comparison shifts as the user count grows. At 25 users, vendor ERP licensing runs $15,000 to $90,000 annually. At 500 users, it runs $300,000 to $1,800,000 annually. Custom ERP carries zero licensing cost regardless of user count. The trade-off is that custom ERP has a higher upfront build cost and an ongoing maintenance cost that does not depend on user count.

For mid-sized companies with 200 to 500 users, the break-even point between vendor licensing and custom build typically falls within the first three to five years depending on the vendor rate and build cost. How much is an erp system for a mid-sized company on a five-year basis? Vendor ERP: $1,200,000 to $3,500,000 including licensing and services. Custom ERP: $800,000 to $1,500,000 including build and maintenance. The custom route wins on total cost at higher user counts. The vendor route wins on speed to production and lower technical risk.

What Makes ERP Projects Succeed or Fail

“In my project work, the ERP engagements that go well share one characteristic that has nothing to do with technology. The client and our team agree on what problem the ERP is solving before the first sprint starts. That sounds simple. It is not always present. I have seen ERP projects where the engineering was excellent, the budget was well-managed, and the system launched on time, but the organizational adoption was poor because nobody clarified why the business was changing systems in the first place. The technology can be perfect and the project can still fail if the organizational purpose behind it is unclear. Discovery is where we establish that purpose. The architecture diagram matters. The purpose statement matters more.”

Alex Novak, Project Manager at Clockwise Software

Build vs Buy: Where Process Answers the Question

When must a erp be developed from scratch versus buying a vendor product? The process-based answer is more useful than the financial one.

If your workflows map cleanly to a vendor product with less than 30 percent customization, vendor ERP is the right answer. The process is shorter: vendor selection, implementation, customization, training. Timeline: 4 to 8 months for mid-market. Cost: $280,000 to $650,000 year one including implementation services.

If your workflows require more than 30 percent customization and that customization creates competitive differentiation, custom development makes sense. The process is longer: discovery, design, engineering, integration, QA, launch. Timeline: 9 to 18 months. Cost: $500,000 to $1,500,000 depending on scope.

How much does erp software cost compared to off-the-shelf solutions over five years? The five-year math typically favors vendor ERP at small scale and custom ERP at larger scale or higher complexity. The specific break-even point depends on the vendor’s per-user pricing, the extent of customization needed, and the ongoing evolution the system will require.

The process dimension that the cost comparison misses: speed. Vendor ERP implementations ship faster. If the business need is urgent and the workflows are standard, waiting 12 months for a custom build when a vendor solution ships in 5 months is not justified by the long-term cost savings. Speed has its own value.

ERP for Specific Industries: How the Process Changes

Construction ERP

Best erp for construction company operations adds job cost accounting to the standard ERP process. Job cost attribution shapes the data model for the entire system, not just the accounting module. Best erp for construction at the mid-market: Procore for field operations and subcontractor management, Sage 300 Construction for financial reporting and job costing. Microsoft Dynamics 365 with construction add-ons for larger firms. Custom construction ERP is justified when the company has proprietary processes that vendor products cannot support without heavy customization.

The process for construction ERP is the same six phases with one addition: field operations testing. Construction ERP needs to work on mobile devices with intermittent connectivity, handle offline data capture with later synchronization, and support field workers who do not have time for training on complex interfaces. Testing under field conditions is a distinct step that most general ERP processes omit.

Manufacturing ERP

ERP software for manufacturing adds production scheduling, quality assurance, and materials requirements planning. Vendor products like SAP Business One and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain serve standard manufacturing workflows well. The process difference: manufacturing ERP requires shop-floor integration testing that general ERP does not.

Healthcare-adjacent ERP

ERP in healthcare adds HIPAA compliance requirements that shape the data model, access control, audit trail, and encryption architecture. The compliance requirements add 25 to 40 percent to the build cost when applied correctly at discovery. Applied at QA, the same requirements cost three to five times more to address.

CRM and ERP Development Services: Combined Process

About a third of the ERP engagements at Clockwise Software include CRM scope. The combined crm and erp development services process follows the same six phases but with a shared data model designed in phase one that both systems use. The combined process costs 60 to 75 percent of what separate builds would cost because discovery, architecture, and infrastructure are shared.

The process risk in combined builds: unclear requirements on one side polluting the scope on the other. If the CRM requirements are clear but the ERP requirements are still fuzzy, building both in a single engagement produces a well-scoped CRM and an underscoped ERP. Better to separate the engagements when one side is significantly less clear than the other.

Cost of ERP for Small Business: Process Implications

Cost of erp system for small business in 2026 runs $25,000 to $80,000 annually for vendor SaaS ERP. Year-one implementation adds $30,000 to $150,000. The six-phase process described above simplifies significantly for small business ERP: discovery is shorter, design is lighter, integration count is lower, and migration is simpler because the source systems are fewer and often better documented.

Custom ERP for small business is rarely justified. The build cost is high relative to the transaction volume it serves. Most small businesses are better served by vendor SaaS ERP with targeted customization. We tell a meaningful share of small business inquiries that they should not build custom. The honest answer serves both sides better than an engagement that is not economically justified.

Average cost for erp implementation at the small business level runs $55,000 to $230,000 in year one including licensing and all services. That includes a compressed version of the six-phase process: shorter discovery, lighter design, vendor configuration rather than custom engineering, and a focused migration from the existing system.

What ERP Software Costs Really Look Like Across Different Vendor Types

Erp software costs differ depending on whether you are buying a vendor platform, hiring a studio to build custom, or doing a combination of both. Founders who compare across these categories without normalizing for what is included end up with misleading comparisons.

Vendor SaaS ERP like NetSuite or QuickBooks Enterprise charges a monthly license per user plus implementation fees. The license cost is predictable but grows linearly with user count. Erp software costs for vendor SaaS typically include the platform subscription, basic configuration, and vendor support. They do not include the customization, integration, migration, and change management work that the implementation partner provides separately.

Custom ERP from a studio like Clockwise Software has no license fee after the build. Erp software costs in this case are the build cost (a one-time investment) plus ongoing maintenance. The build cost is higher upfront. The ongoing cost is lower at scale because there are no per-user license charges.

Hybrid approaches use a vendor ERP as the foundation and add custom modules on top. Erp software costs for hybrid builds combine the vendor license with custom engineering, and the total depends on how much customization the vendor platform needs.

Vendor type Year-one ERP software cost Annual ongoing cost Pros Cons Vendor SaaS ERP $80,000 to $300,000 (license + impl) $80,000 to $200,000/yr license Fast to deploy, predictable updates Ongoing license cost grows with user count Custom ERP studio $400,000 to $1,200,000 (build) $80,000 to $250,000/yr maintenance No license fees, full flexibility, IP ownership Higher upfront cost, maintenance responsibility Hybrid (vendor + custom) $200,000 to $600,000 $60,000 to $180,000/yr Standard core, custom where needed Two codebases to maintain

How much is erp system when you account for the total cost over five years? The five-year math typically shows vendor ERP and custom ERP landing in similar ranges for mid-market companies. Vendor ERP costs more annually in licensing. Custom ERP costs more upfront in build. The cross-over point where custom becomes cheaper depends on user count and customization depth. For companies with more than 150 to 200 users and significant customization needs, custom ERP usually wins on five-year total cost.

ERP Implementation Costs: The Items Nobody Budgets For

Erp implementation costs include more than the obvious line items. The items that most frequently surprise founders are the ones that do not appear on any vendor’s standard quote template.

Parallel running costs. Most ERP implementations require a period where the old system and the new system run simultaneously. During this period, the organization maintains both systems, which means double the infrastructure cost and significant staff time spent on reconciliation between the two. The parallel running period typically lasts one to three months. Budget for double infrastructure and reconciliation work during that window.

Productivity dip during go-live. When users switch from an old system they know to a new system they do not know, productivity drops for four to eight weeks. Every ERP implementation I have managed has this dip. The dip is temporary, but it costs the organization real money in slower processing, more errors, and more support requests during the transition. The organizations that manage this best are the ones that planned for it, set expectations with leadership, and had dedicated support available during the transition window.

API changes in connected systems. The integrations you build in year one connect to third-party APIs that change over time. In year two and three, those APIs release new versions, deprecate old endpoints, or change authentication methods. Each change requires engineering work to update the integration. This is a predictable ongoing cost that should be in the annual maintenance budget, not discovered when an integration breaks.

Feature requests from users who never tested the system. No matter how thorough user acceptance testing is, the first three months of production always produce feature requests from users who did not participate in testing and whose workflows were not fully captured in discovery. Budget for a meaningful feature development capacity in the first three to six months post-launch. We typically recommend maintaining at least 50 to 70 percent of the build team’s capacity for the first quarter after go-live specifically for this purpose.

Security review evolution. Compliance requirements change. Vendor products handle compliance updates through their platform. Custom ERP requires engineering work to adapt to new requirements as they emerge. SOC 2 audits happen annually. Regulatory changes happen without notice. The ongoing engineering cost of maintaining compliance is a real line item that belongs in the annual maintenance budget.

How much does an erp implementation cost when all of these hidden items are included? Add 15 to 25 percent to any estimate that does not explicitly include parallel running, productivity transition support, API maintenance, and post-launch feature capacity. The erp implementation costs that appear in contracts are typically the visible costs. The hidden costs live in the gaps between what the contract covers and what the project actually requires.

Erp implementation cost for a mid-market company that budgets correctly for all of these items looks more like $350,000 to $800,000 in year one than the $280,000 to $500,000 that appears in many initial vendor quotes. The difference is not vendor dishonesty. It is scope difference between what the vendor quotes (their work) and what the project requires (everyone’s work).

Cost of erp implementation as a percentage of the company’s annual revenue typically runs 5 to 15 percent at mid-market. Below 5 percent, the scope might be too narrow to deliver the operational value the business needs. Above 15 percent, the project might be overscoped and should be phased to spread the investment across a longer timeline.

What a Complete ERP Quote Should Include

Use the six-phase framework to evaluate any vendor quote. A complete quote covers all six phases. A partial quote covers only some of them, which means the omitted phases will show up as change orders or as work the client is expected to do themselves.

Phase Included in a complete quote? What to ask if it is missing Discovery and architecture Yes, with a fixed-price deliverable “Is architecture review included, or is it a sales conversation?” Design and prototyping Yes, with wireframes and a clickable prototype “Who does the UX, and when in the process?” Core engineering Yes, this is the main line item This is almost always included Integration and migration Yes, with specific integration count “Which integrations are included and which are extra?” QA and user acceptance Yes, with named testing scope “Is QA a separate team or part of engineering?” Launch and stabilization Yes, with 4 to 8 weeks of support “What happens the day after launch?”

How much does erp cost when all six phases are included versus when only engineering is quoted? The engineering-only quote is roughly 40 to 50 percent of the full cost. The remaining 50 to 60 percent covers the other five phases. A quote of $200,000 for engineering only translates to a real project cost of $400,000 to $500,000 when the other phases are added. Any vendor comparison that does not normalize for scope is comparing different amounts of work at different prices.

What Clockwise Software Does for ERP

Clockwise Software was founded in 2014 and registered in the UK as Clockwise Software LP in August 2015. We are a distributed product development studio with 80-plus people across engineering, design, project management, and QA. We have shipped 200-plus projects since founding, with ERP and ERP-adjacent experience across logistics, insurance technology, real estate investment, healthcare-adjacent platforms, and manufacturing.

As a digital product development company, we run the six-phase ERP process described in this article as our standard engagement model. Discovery is fixed-price and runs $16,000 for standard scopes, $25,000 for complex regulated-industry scopes. The discovery output is yours to keep regardless of whether you build with us.

Our publicly verifiable metrics: 4.9 out of 5 on Clutch across 22 client reviews. Cost Performance Index under 10 percent across engagements. Average engineer tenure 3.8 years. Work acceptance rate 99.89 percent.

If you are scoping an ERP project and want to understand which of the six phases drives your specific cost, get in touch. Thirty minutes, no slides. We will map the integration count, identify the compliance scope, and tell you where on the cost range your project sits.

Contact us at clockwise.software or at linkedin.com/company/clockwise-software.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does ERP software development cost?

A single custom module: $180,000 to $400,000. Full system: $500,000 to $1,500,000. Vendor ERP with implementation: $280,000 to $650,000 year one. The cost depends on integration count, data isolation, and compliance scope.

What is the average cost of an ERP system?

Average cost of erp system: small business $55,000 to $230,000 year one, mid-market $300,000 to $700,000, enterprise $700,000 to $3,000,000 plus. These include all services: software, integration, migration, training, and change management.

What is the ERP system development process?

Six phases: discovery and architecture, design and prototyping, core module engineering, integration and migration, QA and user acceptance, launch and stabilization. Each phase has specific deliverables, cost shares, and risks. Skipping any phase increases cost in later ones.

How much does ERP cost for a small business?

Cost of erp system for small business: vendor SaaS ERP runs $25,000 to $80,000 annually plus $30,000 to $150,000 implementation. Total year-one: $55,000 to $230,000. Custom ERP for small business is rarely justified at this scale.

What is the average cost of ERP implementation?

Average cost of erp implementation at mid-market: $300,000 to $700,000 year one. Average cost for erp implementation breaks down to software/build 40 to 50 percent, integration 15 to 25 percent, migration 10 to 15 percent, training plus change management 15 to 25 percent.

How much does ERP cost per user?

Vendor ERP: $50 to $300 per user per month. Custom ERP: no per-user license after build. Break-even between vendor licensing and custom build typically falls within three to five years for companies with 100 to 200 users or more.

What is the best ERP for construction?

Best erp for construction company: Procore for field operations, Sage 300 Construction for job costing, Dynamics 365 with add-ons for large firms. Custom construction ERP for companies with proprietary processes not supported by vendor products.

When must an ERP be developed vs buying off-the-shelf?

When must a erp be developed custom? Three conditions must all be true: vendor products need over 30 percent customization, that customization creates competitive differentiation, and five-year transaction volume justifies the upfront cost. Otherwise vendor ERP with customization wins.