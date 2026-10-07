ERP Data Migration to Dynamics 365: Lessons Learned From 50+ Projects

Migration is not just about moving data from one system to another. Data often has different structures in different systems. Often, migration also requires transforming data from one system to another.

But these aren’t the only challenges. At N-iX, we have helped multiple businesses across niches migrate and update their software and data. We’ve noticed that the hardest tasks companies face are deciding what data to migrate, how to transform it, and how to prove nothing important was lost along the way.

After completing 50 projects as a generative AI consulting company, we have collected observations on what businesses do right and wrong during migration and how to ensure the move to Dynamics goes smoothly.

Below are the lessons we’ve learned.

Lesson 1: Start With Data, Not With Migration Tools

At N-iX, we always recommend our clients start the migration by checking the data in the old system.

The reason is that some of that data may no longer be valuable. For example, the system may have 500K customer records, but only 150K customers are active. Moving all of them will only increase migration costs and will not add real business value.

Data in the old system may be insufficient, duplicated, or missing values. If you migrate flawed data to the new system, the update will not work as expected.

Also, keep in mind that Microsoft Dynamics has specific fields that other ERP systems don’t share. It is necessary to prepare the data in a way to fill those fields too,

Conducting a data audit at the beginning will help the migration team decide what to move, what not to move, and what data to transform before the migration.

Lesson 2. You may think your data is clean. Usually, it is not.

Another lesson we’ve seen with our clients is that some data quality problems can exist for years but are discovered only during migration.

The most common issues we’ve seen at N-iX include duplicate customers, inconsistent addresses, incorrect product classifications, outdated supplier records, different naming conventions, invalid emails, and missing relationships between records.

For example, an old system may have three different variations of one customer, like ABC Limited and ABC Ltd. These records represent one company but, during migration, will transfer as three different ones; although the data will technically match the source system, a report in Existing Customers will be incorrect.

Therefore, data profiling and cleansing should take place before the final migration.

Lesson 3. A clear mapping scheme may be the most important document in the migration process.

Legacy ERP systems and Dynamics 365 do not usually have similar data architectures. For example, one system may store customer information in a single table, while Dynamics may organize it differently.

In this case, the company has to map old and new data. For example, the country code may have a different format in the source system and in the target system. Then you have to create a document that shows what format is used in the old system, how it should be changed to match the new system, and the final result in the new system.

Such a mapping document will be the most important document in the whole system.

Lesson 4. The values of data are not as important as their business meaning

Imagine you have a coding system in your old ERP, where you mark active customers with the letter A and inactive ones with the letter I in the table columns. In Dynamics, active and inactive customers may have different markings. If you simply migrate data, you’ll have the same fields and meanings in the new system, but these markings will have no business value. They will not show you anything, just letters.

So the aim of migration is not to reproduce the old system as it is, but to reproduce the old system’s business functions in Dynamics.

Lesson 5. Do not migrate everything

Many companies consider migration the transfer of the old system as-is to the new source. We offer a more careful approach.

Not all historic data will be needed in the new business environment. Therefore, it needs a specific strategy: store the historic data in separate storage or an archive. There is no need to migrate it to Microsoft Dynamics at present. Some data has lost all value and should be deleted.

In short, the required operational data and important historical data should be in Dynamics. The rest of the data should be archived but accessible or deleted.

Lesson 6. Testing is not a one-time undertaking

When it comes to migration, our team doesn’t spare time and effort spent on testing – the more rounds you have, the better it is.

Usually, the data is migrated in several rounds. Testing after each round may uncover new issues. For example, the testing after the first round may expose incorrect field mappings. The next round may expose duplicate fields, and final testing when millions of records are loaded may reveal other problems.

Therefore, it’s a good strategy to test data after migration several times to make sure the systems are working correctly.

Lesson 7. Technical validation is good, but completing it with user validation is better.

Since your platform will have users from different departments across the company, they should all take part in acceptance testing.

For example, the marketing department should check the marketing part, HR should handle employee records, and the finance department should validate the accuracy of financial reporting. The whole company should be involved in the final acceptance process.

Summing up

The success of the migration often doesn’t lie in how much data was moved. It is about whether the right data arrived in Dynamics in the right format, with its meaning, relationships, and integrity preserved.