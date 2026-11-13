EPA Finalizes Repeal of Most Power Plant Greenhouse Gas Rules as Permitting Debate Continues

The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday finalized the repeal of the majority of the 2024 Carbon Pollution Standards for fossil fuel-fired electric generating units and proposed eliminating the remaining greenhouse gas emissions standards for the power sector. Administrator Lee Zeldin said the agency lacks authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate power-plant greenhouse gases for the purpose of addressing climate change. The action rests on the administration’s earlier rescission of the 2009 endangerment finding and the Supreme Court’s Loper Bright decision limiting judicial deference to agency interpretations. The repeal takes effect 60 days after Federal Register publication; a public hearing and 45-day comment period will follow on the broader proposal.

Industry groups, including the Edison Electric Institute, supported the repeal of the carbon-capture-based portions of the prior rules, arguing they imposed high costs without commensurate benefits. Environmental organizations have challenged or signaled challenges to the action, contending that the standards delivered substantial climate and public-health benefits and that the agency’s legal rationale exceeds statutory bounds. The move continues a series of federal rollbacks that began with withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and the endangerment finding rescission earlier in the year.

Separately, the Senate earlier this week advanced the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act by a 73-25 procedural vote, including support from more than 20 Democrats. The legislation would shorten environmental review timelines under the National Environmental Policy Act, Clean Water Act, and Endangered Species Act, limit judicial challenges to permits, expand Federal Energy Regulatory Commission authority over certain transmission lines, and apply the changes to both fossil-fuel and clean-energy projects as well as data centers. More than 300 solar and storage companies have urged passage, citing analyses that the reforms could unlock 167 gigawatts of additional solar capacity by 2035 and reduce power-sector CO2 emissions by roughly 20 percent. Environmental groups have opposed the measure, arguing it weakens core environmental statutes and facilitates rapid development of gas plants and large data centers.

Democrats remain divided on the bill ahead of the January transfer of chamber control. Some view expedited permitting as essential to meeting rising electricity demand from data centers and electrification; others prioritize preserving litigation rights and environmental review stringency. The permitting package is one of several items under consideration in the current lame-duck session, alongside remaining fiscal-year funding measures.

These developments occur while COP31 continues in Antalya, Turkey, with the United States maintaining no official high-level presence following its Paris Agreement withdrawal. State-level climate policies and private-sector investment in renewables continue in parallel with the federal regulatory changes. The full EPA announcement and the text of the permitting bill are available through agency and congressional records.