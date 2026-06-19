Elliot Omanson on the Psychology of “I’ll Deal With It Later”

Most business owners can remember a decision they knew they should make but didn’t.

Maybe it was a difficult conversation with an employee. Maybe it was a partnership issue that felt uncomfortable. Maybe it was a process that clearly wasn’t working but seemed easier to ignore than fix.

At the time, postponing the decision felt harmless.

Later, it became expensive.

That pattern is so common that psychologists have spent decades studying it. Avoidance is not usually a sign of laziness. More often, it is a response to uncertainty, discomfort, or competing priorities. The problem is that avoidance rarely makes problems smaller. It usually gives them time to grow.

Few people have observed this dynamic more closely than Elliot Omanson. As the Managing Partner of OWLFI Strategic Advisors and a former U.S. Army servicemember, he has spent years helping business owners navigate high-stakes decisions. Across industries, company sizes, and economic cycles, he continues to see the same habit quietly creating problems.

“One business owner kept postponing a conversation about an underperforming manager because he didn’t want to create conflict,” he recalls. “Nine months later, he had lost two strong employees, morale was lower, and the issue had become much harder to solve than it would have been at the beginning.”

The lesson is simple. Avoidance often feels cheaper in the moment. It rarely stays that way.

Why the Brain Loves “Later”

Human beings are wired to seek relief.

When a task feels difficult, uncomfortable, or uncertain, the brain looks for a shortcut. Delaying the issue creates immediate relief. The problem disappears from attention, at least temporarily.

Researchers at Carleton University found that procrastination is strongly linked to emotional regulation rather than poor time management. People delay tasks not because they do not understand their importance, but because avoiding them feels better in the short term.

That creates a dangerous cycle.

The delay provides relief.

The relief rewards the behavior.

The behavior becomes a habit.

For leaders, that habit can become extremely costly because leadership often requires dealing with difficult issues before they become urgent.

The Hidden Interest Rate on Delayed Decisions

Most people understand how financial debt works.

Delay repayment, and interest accumulates.

The same thing happens with decisions.

A hiring issue left unresolved creates additional turnover risk. A neglected process creates more operational mistakes. A client complaint that goes unaddressed can damage relationships beyond the original problem.

The cost compounds.

One manufacturing company discovered this firsthand. Managers had known for nearly a year that communication between departments was creating production delays. Nobody addressed it because daily operations felt more urgent. By the time leadership intervened, missed deadlines were affecting customer relationships and profitability.

“The problem wasn’t the production system,” Omanson explains. “The problem was that everyone knew something was wrong and nobody wanted to own the conversation.”

This is why avoidance is often more expensive than failure. Failure creates a lesson. Avoidance creates accumulation.

Success Can Make Avoidance Worse

Many people assume avoidance is primarily a problem for struggling businesses.

The opposite is often true.

Successful companies can hide problems for surprisingly long periods because strong performance masks underlying weaknesses.

Revenue grows.

Customers keep buying.

The business appears healthy.

Meanwhile, unresolved issues continue building beneath the surface.

A survey from PwC found that many business owners regret delaying major decisions involving succession planning, leadership transitions, and operational improvements. The common theme was not lack of knowledge. It was waiting too long to act.

Success creates options. It can also create complacency.

“When things are going well, people convince themselves there will always be time later,” Omanson says. “Later eventually arrives all at once.”

Why Leaders Avoid Difficult Conversations

Difficult conversations sit at the center of many business problems.

Employees avoid speaking up.

Managers avoid accountability discussions.

Business partners avoid addressing tensions.

Founders avoid acknowledging weaknesses in their systems.

Nobody enjoys these conversations. That is exactly why they matter.

Research from the Society for Human Resource Management has consistently shown that communication issues rank among the leading causes of workplace conflict and turnover.

Avoiding these discussions does not eliminate the underlying issue. It simply removes the opportunity to solve it early.

One business owner delayed discussing succession plans with family members for years because he wanted to avoid uncomfortable disagreements. When health issues forced the conversation, emotions were higher, options were fewer, and the process became far more complicated than necessary.

The conversation was unavoidable. The timing was not.

How to Break the Avoidance Cycle

The solution is not becoming fearless.

Most leaders never stop feeling discomfort around difficult decisions.

The goal is to reduce the power discomfort has over behavior.

The first step is identifying recurring avoidance patterns. Every leader has them. Some delay personnel decisions. Others postpone strategic planning. Others avoid difficult client conversations.

Once the pattern is visible, action becomes easier.

A useful exercise is to ask one question:

“What will this cost if I wait six months?”

That shifts attention from immediate discomfort to future consequences.

Another effective approach is breaking large decisions into smaller actions. People often delay decisions because they imagine solving the entire problem at once.

Instead, focus on the next step.

Schedule the meeting.

Gather the information.

Start the conversation.

Small actions create momentum.

Build Systems That Make Avoidance Harder

Strong leaders do not rely entirely on willpower.

They create systems.

Regular reviews force issues into the open. Clear accountability prevents responsibility from becoming ambiguous. Written priorities reduce the temptation to postpone important work in favor of urgent work.

One owner began keeping what he called a “decision list.” Every unresolved issue went onto a single page. If something remained there for more than 30 days, it became a mandatory discussion topic during leadership meetings.

Within months, decisions happened faster, and stress levels dropped.

The issues themselves had not changed.

The system had.

The Real Cost of “Later”

The phrase “I’ll deal with it later” sounds harmless because it focuses attention on timing rather than consequences.

Most people assume they are postponing action.

What they are often postponing is progress.

Every delayed conversation, unresolved issue, and avoided decision occupies mental space. It consumes attention even when it is not actively being considered.

That hidden cost is what makes avoidance so dangerous.

The problem is rarely what happens today.

The problem is what accumulates while nothing happens.

Leaders who consistently make difficult decisions early are not necessarily smarter than everyone else. They simply understand that most business problems become more expensive with time.

That lesson applies to communication, operations, leadership, succession, and growth.

The details change.

The psychology remains remarkably consistent.

The next time “I’ll deal with it later” feels like the easier option, it is worth asking a different question:

What is later actually going to cost?