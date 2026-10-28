Eggplant Genetics Shape Root Microbiomes, Study of 432 Varieties Finds

Host genetics explain 9 percent to 39 percent of the variation in the abundance of individual microbial taxa in eggplant root zones, with core microbes under stronger genetic control, according to a Chinese Academy of Sciences study published in Horticulture Research.

The research analyzed whole-genome sequences and root-zone microbiome data from 432 eggplant varieties collected globally, described as the largest study of its kind in the crop. Microbial genome-wide association studies identified 1,235 genetic variants linked to 46 core microbial taxa. A variant near the gene MYB113, a regulator of anthocyanin biosynthesis, is associated with Stenotrophomonas, a bacterium that promotes plant growth by producing hormones such as auxin, gibberellin and abscisic acid. A variant near BLH9, a gene that controls organ development, is linked to Mycobacterium, which promotes root growth through auxin production. A locus on chromosome 5 specifically regulates multiple bacteria from the order Rhizobiales.

Key genetic loci controlling microbial community structure sit within regions of the eggplant genome that have undergone strong directional selection during the crop’s spread from Southeast Asia to Europe and China. Different geographic populations carry distinct allele combinations at these loci, significantly shaping root-associated microbial communities.

“Plants are not passive recipients of their microbial partners — they actively manage them through their genetics,” the authors said. “We found that eggplant has been shaping its microbiome not by accident, but as part of its adaptation to new environments. The same genes that helped eggplant spread across the globe also helped it recruit the right microbial allies along the way. This tells us that plant-microbiome partnerships are not just ecological accidents — they are co-evolutionary outcomes that can be harnessed for breeding.”

The study measures genetic associations with microbial abundance in a global collection of varieties. It does not report field yield trials or breeding outcomes. The concrete markers are the 432-variety sample, the 1,235 variants linked to 46 core taxa, and the ties to known growth-promoting bacteria.