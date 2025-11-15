EazeeSign Launches to Challenge the Bloated, Overpriced eSignature Market

Server Center Ltd. today announced the launch of EazeeSign. The new platform offers a simple way to sign documents online without the complicated features most people never use.

Mr. Harpreet Randhawa, founder of Server Center Ltd., developed EazeeSign after seeing how businesses struggle with expensive eSignature tools. Many companies pay for features they don’t need. Some platforms charge hundreds of dollars per user each year. Small businesses and startups often can’t afford these prices.

EazeeSign takes a different approach. The platform focuses on what users actually need. You can upload a document. Add your signature. Send it to others. That’s it. No training videos required. No confusing menus to navigate.

Server Center Ltd. manages the platform. Rhysley Pvt. Ltd. powers the technology behind it. Both companies worked together to build something straightforward.

“We looked at what people complained about most,” Randhawa said. “They told us the software was too expensive. They said it had too many buttons and options. We listened.”

The market for eSignature software has grown fast over the past few years. More businesses went digital during the pandemic. Remote work became normal. People needed ways to sign contracts without meeting in person.

But many existing platforms added more and more features. They became harder to use. Prices kept climbing. Small businesses got left behind.

EazeeSign works on phones, tablets, and computers. You don’t need to download anything. The service runs in your web browser. Documents stay secure with standard encryption.

The platform handles common signing tasks. Employment contracts. Rental agreements. Service contracts. Sales forms. Users can track who signed what and when.

Randhawa sees a gap in the market. Big companies can afford premium tools with advanced features. Individual users might need to sign one or two documents per month. EazeeSign targets everyone in between.

“A coffee shop owner shouldn’t pay the same as a law firm,” Randhawa explained. “They need different things. We built our pricing to match that reality.”

The team spent months testing the platform with real users. They watched how people actually used eSignature software. Most users followed the same basic pattern every time. They wanted speed and simplicity over fancy options.

Server Center Ltd. has experience in digital services. The team saw businesses waste money on tools that did too much. EazeeSign strips away the excess.

The platform launches with three pricing tiers. Each tier includes core signing features. Higher tiers add team management and extra storage. Even the top tier costs less than competitor entry plans.

EazeeSign will compete with established names in the space. Randhawa feels confident about his product’s position. “We’re not trying to replace everyone,” he said. “We want to serve the people who feel left out by current options.”

Server Center Ltd. plans to add new features based on user feedback. But they won’t add complexity for its own sake. Each new feature must solve a real problem.

