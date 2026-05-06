Early Climate-Health Investments Deliver Massive Returns in Developing Nations, New Study Shows

A new study released today offers compelling evidence that acting early on climate-related health threats pays off handsomely, especially in low- and middle-income countries where the impacts hit hardest.

The World Resources Institute, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, examined 46 projects across 40 nations. Each dollar invested in such tools as early warning systems, disease tracking and public awareness can return between $4 and $68 in economic and health benefits, the researchers say. In some standout cases, the multipliers climbed even higher.

These numbers matter. Climate change makes heatwaves more intense and floods and storms more frequent, spreading diseases like malaria, dengue and cholera while further straining health systems that are already weak. Projections say without better preparedness, these regions will see nearly 16 million deaths and losses of more than 20 trillion dollars by 2050. Yet many health ministries still lack basic integration of climate data into their planning.

The research looked at real-world examples in Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Middle East. Full packages of climate-health services help governments, hospitals, and communities respond faster and more effectively. For a country of 25 million people, delivering the complete set of tools costs roughly 18 million dollars a year — about 72 cents per person. Individual measures range from 1.4 million to 5.9 million dollars annually.

Specific projects delivered even stronger results. Strengthening health facilities in Jamaica produced returns of 168 dollars per dollar invested. In St. Lucia, that figure reached 317 dollars. Urban heat warning systems in Indian cities averaged around 50 dollars in benefits for every dollar spent.

Ani Dasgupta, president and CEO of WRI, put it plainly. “Health is the most human face of climate change. It affects everyone, especially children, and hits poorest communities hardest. Investing now can save lives and deliver returns many times over.”

Dr. Naveen Rao, senior vice president for health at The Rockefeller Foundation, echoed that view. He said the climate crisis is a health crisis and requires an urgent scaling up of proven solutions to protect those most at risk.

Professor Celeste Saulo, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, agreed. She stressed that countries already have the science and tools to act. Rather than treating these investments as a burden, they can be seen as smart, cost-effective choices that can prevent crises before they spiral out. But funding gaps remain. Health officials often lack resources for these services, and weather agencies lack support for the cross-sector collaboration that is needed.

This study arrives at a critical moment. As climate impacts accelerate, the data shows that prevention works and delivers outsized rewards. Policymakers in developing nations and their international partners now face a straightforward choice: invest modestly today to avoid far greater costs tomorrow.

For governments and donors focused on sustainable development, the message is clear. Investing in climate-health resilience is one of our greatest opportunities to save lives and build more resilient societies in an increasingly uncertain climate.