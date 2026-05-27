Dubai Takes Another Decisive Step in Its Economic Diversification Plans

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) recently announced that it had surpassed 26,000 member companies.

The DMCC hit the milestone after 2,300 firms were added as members in 2025. The achievement underscores a serious shift in Dubai’s economic engine.

The scale and composition of the DMCC expansion have been quite astounding. The DMCC was a commodities trading hub that anchored flows in gold, diamonds, and energy.

However, technology has since overtaken those traditional sectors, becoming the largest ecosystem in the free zone with over 4,000 companies.

This transformation shows Dubai’s willingness to amalgamate trade, finance and technology into one interconnected platform.

The city is now a business environment in which digital infrastructure is crucial to physical trade, and innovation is key to capital flows.

Gaming has Become Increasingly Influential in Dubai

The growth of the DMCC’s technology sector has been extremely visible in emerging sectors such as cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming centres.

Over 1,000 firms fall into this category, creating a cluster of high-growth companies.

Renowned names such as Kraken and Crypto.com have joined the ecosystem, while Bitcoin.com established its regional headquarters in DMCC’s Crypto Centre.

Experts understand the massive effect of this clustering. Companies coming together to operate at the cutting edge of finance and tech encourages cross-sector collaboration.

Blockchain firms can work alongside commodity traders, while AI start-ups can tap into logistics networks, and game developers can create new commercial pathways through fintech integrations.

Intriguingly, there is an under-discussed opportunity in the regulated digital entertainment market.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has eased the brakes on gambling industry, opening the door for technology companies to capitalise.

There is widespread appetite for new forms of digital entertainment, with online casinos in Dubai now a popular pastime for many Arab citizens.

This is an amazing opportunity for technology companies to support a secure, scalable and immersive industry.

The DMCC is the Perfect Place for iGaming Innovation

It is worth noting that the expertise to build this industry, from real-time payment processors to advanced user interface design and AI-driven personalisation tools, can be found in the DMCC clusters.

Dubai can be more than a consumer market for online gambling. It can become its backend innovation hub. Developers can capitalise on DMCC’s infrastructure, access to capital and proximity to global trade routes to produce titles for international operators.

This will fuel demand for specialised skills in cybersecurity, blockchain verification and digital payments, areas where the DMCC is already investing heavily.

The DMCC’s growth has been spurred by strong global demand. Records of new company registrations in 2025 indicate sustained interest from key markets such as India, the United Kingdom, and Turkey. However, the fastest growth has come from the United States, China, Germany and Switzerland.

The diversity of their inflow shows that Dubai remains an appealing gateway to regional and international markets.

Commodities Still Have a Role to Play

Despite the heavy focus on tech, the free zone has not lost its keen interest in commodities.

The Dubai Diamond Exchange hosted over 100 tenders and auctions over the past year, while gold and precious metals trading continue to play a key role in the ecosystem.

A record 1,971kg silver bar is being tokenised through DMCC’s Tradeflow platform, another sign that even traditional sectors are being redefined by digital innovation.

Financial activity has also increased. DMCC Tradeflow registered over 296,000 transactions valued at more than AED 1.32 trillion, a 47 percent year-on-year increase.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) recorded over two million contracts traded, with its total value exceeding $46.9 billion.

Elsewhere, physical infrastructure is also evolving. Uptown Dubai is entering its next phase, with new commercial developments poised to add 62,000 square metres of office and retail space.

Branded residences are selling out, and the steady activity across Jumeirah Lakes Towers shows there is demand for integrated live-work environments, a key component in attracting top talent.

The DMCC’s long-term strategy is to continuously bolster its ecosystems and expand the points of connection between industries.

New platforms such as DMCC FinX and the Wealth Hub have been created to link financial markets more closely to the real economy.

The newly designed Intellectual Property Support Framework helps companies protect and monetise innovation. The result is a model that influences regions even outside the traditional free zones.