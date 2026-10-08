Dual-Use Technologies: How Defense Tech Adapts to Commercial Security

Just twenty years ago, technologies originating in the defense sector followed a well-trodden path into civilian use. First, the government financed costly development for the military; then the technology matured, became less expensive, and shed its classified components. Years later, it would finally appear on the ordinary consumer market. GPS is perhaps the best-known example of this trajectory.

Night-vision devices followed a similar, though far less publicized, course. A modern gen 3 NVG is a good example of how a technology’s purpose and perception can change without any radical alteration to its underlying physical principles. These devices still work by amplifying faint residual light. Yet alongside tactical tasks, they now perform thoroughly civilian functions as well—from locating missing pets to hiking after dark.

Dual-use no longer travels down a one-way road

The military environment imposes exacting demands on reliability, autonomy, operation under poor connectivity, adverse weather, and incomplete information. The commercial sector is focused on development speed, reducing component costs, integrating AI models, and the capacity to scale a product rapidly.

And it is precisely where these two currents converge that a substantial share of defense innovation is now taking place.

The most interesting results, however, do not emerge where civilian buyers are simply sold equipment bearing the word tactical. Genuine dual-use begins when a military advantage can be translated into an economically meaningful civilian function.

Night vision: from a battlefield advantage to a risk-management tool

The history of night vision is particularly illustrative. For decades, the ability to produce an image where the human eye sees nothing but impenetrable darkness defined the military value of such systems.

The commercial sector, however, revealed new avenues for applying the technology.

A security guard at an electrical substation does not need an advantage over an adversary. He needs to spot a person near a remote section of fencing without flooding the entire facility with searchlights. A search team needs the ability to move through woodland after sunset. A photographer wants to capture wildlife at any hour of the day or night.

Autonomous drones have proved to be an almost ideal dual-use platform

If one had to choose a technology that most clearly demonstrates the contemporary convergence of defense and commercial development, many would point to unmanned aerial systems.

The same basic platform can now inspect a bridge, search for a person, monitor an oil and gas facility, and perform national-security tasks.

For a military unit, for example, a drone’s ability to navigate independently when GPS is unavailable may determine whether a mission can be completed. In industry, comparable autonomy enables inspections inside complex facilities or in other environments where satellite navigation is unreliable.

A Thermal payload may be used for situational awareness in one case and for detecting overheating at a substation in another.

High-resolution zoom, instead of observing a distant target, becomes a means of inspecting an insulator on a high-voltage line or identifying a crack in a concrete dam.

Where the dual-use market is heading

The future of defense innovation looks somewhat paradoxical. Sometimes a technology is first created for the battlefield and later becomes commercial. At other times, an algorithm or unmanned system emerges in Silicon Valley and, within a few years, is being actively adopted by the defense sector.

What once resembled a fairly high wall between defense and commercial markets is now turning into something closer to a membrane—one that allows ideas to pass in both directions, though by no means all of them, and never without oversight.