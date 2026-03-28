Dr. Marc Pietropaoli Built His Practice Around a Simple Conviction: Most Knee Replacements Should Never Happen

For most of the past several decades, the idea that significant joint arthritis could be effectively managed without replacement surgery occupied a marginal status in mainstream orthopedics. The joint was worn down. The cartilage was gone. The replacement was the fix. To suggest otherwise was to invite skepticism from colleagues and, often, confusion from patients who had been told nothing else existed.

Dr. Marc Pietropaoli was willing to invite that skepticism. And the practice he built has spent years accumulating evidence that the skeptics were wrong, or at least incomplete.

Pietropaoli is the founder of Victory In Motion, Home of Knee Repair, NOT Knee Replacement®, a regenerative medicine orthopedic practice whose entire model is organized around the premise that joint and musculoskeletal degeneration is a complex biological and mechanical process with more levers than traditional medicine has acknowledged. The practice does not offer a single breakthrough therapy. It offers a comprehensive approach: advanced diagnostics to identify root causes, biologic programs including bone marrow aspirate cells, which has stem cells and other cells that help the stem cells; platelet-rich plasma (PRP), V-Motion Laser therapy, genetic-based anti-inflammatory nutrition, and the V-Motion Fit total body fitness, strength and conditioning program.

What he is describing, in clinical terms, is a multi-system response to a multi-system problem. Arthritis does not happen in isolation. Inflammation, nutrition, movement quality, hormonal balance, mechanical load, and the health of surrounding soft tissue all play roles. Treating only the joint, and only with surgery, addresses one variable in a complex equation. Pietropaoli’s model attempts to address the full equation in a holistic, or “whole-istic” as he likes to say, manner.

His credibility in making this argument comes in part from the depth of his surgical background. He trained under world-renowned orthopedic sports medicine surgeon Dr. James Andrews. Known to most patients simply as Dr. P, he has practiced orthopedic surgery for more than 30 years and performed the first FDA-approved BEAR ACL repair procedure outside of clinical trials, an achievement recognized on the floor of the United States Congress. He is not arguing against surgery from ignorance of it. He is arguing against unnecessary surgery from deep familiarity with what surgery actually involves, physically and functionally, for the patient.

His Amazon #1 bestselling book Repair NOT Replace™ carries the argument into the public domain, equipping patients with the language and framework to ask better questions before consenting to a replacement. The $1 vs $1 Million Challenge associated with the book makes the economic contrast vivid: a one-dollar contribution to the Arthritis Foundation against the average cost and recovery burden of a major joint surgery.

The trajectory of all of this points toward a mission Pietropaoli has named Knee Replacement Free by ’43, with 2043 set as the horizon for a future in which regenerative medicine, earlier diagnosis, and comprehensive musculoskeletal care eliminate the need for joint replacement surgery as the standard response to arthritis. That future requires changing not just clinical practice but patient expectations, physician incentives, and the fundamental assumptions embedded in how orthopedic care is organized.

Pietropaoli is not waiting for the system to change on its own. He is building the alternative outside of it. #KneeReplacementFreeBy43