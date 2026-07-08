Dr. Malini Saba: Why Women Need More Decision-Making Power, Not Just Representation

Women have made remarkable progress in business, government, and public life over the past several decades. More women are earning advanced degrees, launching companies, and stepping into executive roles than ever before. Yet there remains an important distinction between being present in the room and having the authority to shape what happens inside it. Representation is meaningful, but representation without decision-making power limits the extent of lasting change.

Dr. Malini Saba understands this distinction through decades of experience building international businesses, leading philanthropic initiatives, and working with women across cultures and industries. Having founded and led successful global enterprises while dedicating much of her career to advancing opportunities for women and children, she believes meaningful progress comes when women are trusted to make decisions that influence organizations, economies, and communities.

Why Representation Alone Isn’t Enough

Many organizations proudly celebrate reaching gender diversity goals, often focusing on the number of women seated around conference tables or serving on boards. While these milestones deserve recognition, they can create the illusion that equality has been achieved when, in reality, influence remains unevenly distributed.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2025, women represent approximately 41.2% of the global workforce, yet continue to occupy only a fraction of senior leadership positions worldwide. Similarly, women hold just over 29% of board seats globally, while executive leadership roles remain disproportionately held by men.

Numbers matter because they reflect progress. Authority matters because it determines outcomes.

“If women are invited into leadership but are never empowered to make meaningful decisions, then we have confused visibility with influence,” Dr. Malini Saba says. “Leadership is not about occupying a chair. It is about shaping the future.”

Organizations often benefit from diverse perspectives during discussions, but if final decisions consistently rest with the same small group, valuable insights never become action.

Better Decisions Come From Diverse Perspectives

Decision-making improves when people with different experiences contribute to solving complex problems.

Research from McKinsey & Company has consistently shown that companies with more gender-diverse executive teams are more likely to outperform their peers financially. Diversity introduces different ways of evaluating risk, identifying opportunities, understanding customers, and approaching long-term planning.

This is not about suggesting women think alike or lead identically. Rather, organizations benefit when they avoid limiting leadership to one perspective.

Dr. Saba believes this diversity of thought becomes especially valuable during periods of uncertainty.

“When the world changes quickly, leaders cannot afford to see problems from only one angle,” she explains. “Different life experiences allow people to identify opportunities and challenges others may overlook.”

That perspective becomes increasingly important as businesses navigate economic uncertainty, geopolitical shifts, technological disruption, and changing consumer expectations.

Decision-Making Builds Future Leaders

One overlooked consequence of limiting women’s authority is that it slows leadership development itself.

People become stronger leaders by making difficult decisions, learning from mistakes, and accepting accountability. If women are routinely assigned operational responsibilities while strategic decisions remain concentrated elsewhere, they lose valuable opportunities to develop executive experience.

This creates a cycle where organizations later claim there are too few experienced female candidates for senior positions.

Breaking that cycle requires intentionally expanding opportunities for women to lead projects, manage budgets, negotiate major partnerships, and influence organizational strategy.

“As leaders, we have to stop asking whether women are ready,” Dr. Saba says. “The better question is whether organizations are ready to trust them with meaningful responsibility.”

Confidence grows through experience, not permission.

Empowering Women Benefits Entire Communities

Women’s leadership extends far beyond boardrooms.

The World Bank has repeatedly highlighted the connection between women’s economic participation and broader social development. When women have greater access to leadership and financial opportunity, communities often experience improvements in education, healthcare, family wellbeing, and long-term economic growth.

For Dr. Saba, this connection has shaped much of her philanthropic work.

“I have always believed that investing in women creates benefits far beyond one individual,” she says. “When a woman succeeds, families gain stability, children gain opportunity, and communities become stronger.”

This ripple effect explains why expanding women’s influence should not be viewed solely as an issue of workplace equality. It is also an investment in stronger societies.

Moving Beyond Symbolic Leadership

Many organizations unintentionally fall into the trap of symbolic leadership.

Women may appear on executive teams or advisory committees without controlling budgets, leading major initiatives, or influencing final decisions. This creates representation without authority.

Real leadership includes responsibility for outcomes.

Organizations can create more meaningful opportunities by ensuring women lead high-impact projects, participate in strategic planning, oversee revenue-generating divisions, and mentor future executives.

Leadership should never become performative.

“It is easy to celebrate diversity during conferences or annual reports,” Dr. Saba says. “The real question is who signs the final approval, who sets the strategy, and whose voice carries weight when difficult choices must be made.”

Those are the moments that define leadership.

Building a New Leadership Culture

Changing organizational culture requires more than updating hiring practices.

Leaders must examine how decisions are made, who participates in critical conversations, and whether opportunities for advancement are distributed fairly.

This also means encouraging women to pursue leadership roles without feeling pressure to imitate traditional leadership styles.

The strongest leaders remain authentic while continuously developing their ability to communicate, collaborate, and solve problems.

Dr. Saba believes future leadership will place greater value on emotional intelligence, adaptability, and long-term thinking.

“The leaders who will succeed tomorrow are those who understand people as well as performance,” she says. “Empathy and strength are not opposites. Together, they create better leadership.”

These qualities are becoming increasingly valuable as organizations manage more diverse workforces and more complex global challenges.

Leadership Is About Influence

The conversation around women in leadership has evolved considerably over the past generation. Representation remains important because visibility inspires future generations. Young women need to see leaders who reflect their own ambitions.

But visibility is only the first step.

Real progress occurs when women influence strategy, allocate resources, lead innovation, and make decisions that shape organizations for years to come.

Decision-making power transforms leadership from symbolic participation into meaningful impact.

As Dr. Malini Saba reminds us, “The goal should never be to simply place more women at the table. The goal is to ensure their voices help determine where that table is going next.”

That distinction has the power to strengthen businesses, improve communities, and create a future where leadership is defined not by who is present, but by who is trusted to lead.