As of January 1st, 2026, Dr. Dimitris Panagopoulos has officially assumed his duties as the Head of the Biorobotics Research and Development Program. Dr. Panagopoulos, who also serves as the Director of Green Biotech Hellas, brings extensive experience in biotechnology and systems management to this pivotal research role.

The appointment marks a significant phase for the program, which is dedicated to the advancement of bio-inspired technology and autonomous sensing.

Strategic Research Focus for 2026

Under the leadership of Dr. Panagopoulos, the R&D department is set to prioritize the development of systems that bridge the gap between mechanical engineering and biochemical analysis. The research will focus on the precision detection of substances within various samples, a field critical for contemporary environmental and biological study.

The program’s primary research pillars include:

Substance Detection Technology : Development of specialized sensors capable of identifying chemical and biological markers in diverse substrates.

: Development of specialized sensors capable of identifying chemical and biological markers in diverse substrates. Autonomous Analytical Platforms : Research into robotic systems that can perform complex sampling and on-site analysis without human intervention.

: Research into robotic systems that can perform complex sampling and on-site analysis without human intervention. Bio-inspired Mechanics: Utilizing biological models to improve the efficiency and adaptability of robotic units in field research.

A Disciplined Approach to Innovation

Dr. Panagopoulos’s dual role as Director of Green Biotech Hellas and Head of Biorobotics R&D highlights a professional career dedicated to high-level scientific oversight. His leadership in the Biorobotics program is an independent endeavor aimed at fostering rigorous, evidence-based technological growth.

“The objective is to refine the accuracy of autonomous sensing,” Dr. Panagopoulos stated regarding the program’s direction. “Our work is centered on creating robust tools that can analyze complex environmental and biological samples with high-fidelity results. The goal is to provide the research community with more reliable data-gathering capabilities.”

Future Outlook

The Biorobotics R&D program is expected to initiate several key research projects throughout 2026. These initiatives will focus on the stability of sensing platforms and the automation of laboratory-grade analysis in the field.

With a focus on academic excellence and research applications, the department is positioned to make significant contributions in the coming years.