Dr. Alberico J. Sessa: Sarasota’s Premier Plastic Surgeon Revolutionizing Cosmetic Surgery

In the realm of cosmetic surgery, one name stands out among the rest: Dr. Alberico J. Sessa, M.D. As the founder of Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa has built a reputation as the best plastic surgeon in Sarasota, renowned for his innovative techniques and dedication to patient care.

With over 25,000 surgeries performed throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Sessa is a double-board-certified cosmetic surgeon with credentials from both the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. His extensive experience is complemented by a patient-first philosophy, ensuring that each procedure aligns with the individual needs and desires of his clients.

Innovating with the SMARTLIFT™

Among Dr. Sessa’s many accomplishments, his patented SMARTLIFT™ mini-facelift stands out as a transformative procedure in facial rejuvenation. This advanced technique offers patients a solution that combines the results of a full facelift with significantly reduced downtime and minimal scarring. By focusing on key areas such as the neck, jawline, and lower face, the SMARTLIFT™ delivers striking results while preserving the natural contours of the face.

Dr. Sessa’s background includes serving as a Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and acting as a Fellowship Director for the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. His commitment to education extends to mentoring future cosmetic surgeons nationwide, ensuring that his legacy of excellence in cosmetic surgery continues.

Recognition and Awards

Dr. Sessa’s dedication to his craft has not gone unnoticed. He has received the SRQ Magazine “Top Doctor” award six times and boasts the “Patients’ Choice” award multiple times due to his consistently positive patient experiences. Recently, he was also recognized as “America’s Most Honored Doctor 2025.”

What Patients Are Saying

The enthusiasm for Dr. Sessa’s work is echoed in the glowing reviews from his patients. Google reviews reflect a pattern of 5-star ratings, with patients praising the professionalism and expertise of both Dr. Sessa and his staff. One patient expressed, “I can’t begin to express how grateful I was for the entire staff at Sarasota Surgical Arts; they are truly amazing and professional! Dr. Sessa has a fabulous bedside manner.”

Another patient noted, “Everyone there was absolutely amazing. The doctor is super professional, and I am so excited and happy that I chose him to do my implants.”

A Comprehensive Range of Services at Sarasota Surgical Arts

At Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa offers a wide variety of cosmetic surgery options, focusing on tailored solutions that prioritize natural-looking and balanced enhancements. His specialties include:

Facial Rejuvenation: Facelifts, Mini Facelifts with Neck Lifts, and Facial Fat Transfer.

Breast Enhancement: Breast Augmentation and Breast Lifts.

Body Contouring: Tummy Tucks and other Body Contouring procedures.

Mommy Makeovers: Comprehensive body contouring that includes breast augmentation, tummy tuck, thigh lift, and buttock lift, all completed in a single surgical session.

As the leading plastic surgeon in Sarasota, Dr. Sessa continues to raise the standard for cosmetic surgery, merging art and science for stunning and safe results. For those considering enhancing their appearance, Dr. Sessa remains the trusted choice in the Sarasota area.

