DOJ Expands Immigration Judge Corps With Largest EOIR Class in Agency History

The Department of Justice has announced the largest class of new immigration adjudicators in the history of the Executive Office for Immigration Review, a move that could significantly affect the pace and direction of immigration court proceedings across the United States.

According to the DOJ, EOIR swore in 77 immigration judges and five temporary immigration judges during a May 20, 2026 investiture ceremony at the Department of Justice’s Great Hall in Washington, D.C. The new additions bring the total immigration judge corps to nearly 700, while EOIR says it has hired 153 permanent immigration judges during the current fiscal year, also a record for the agency.

The announcement comes at a politically sensitive moment for the nation’s immigration system. For years, immigration courts have carried a backlog that has frustrated migrants, attorneys, judges, enforcement officials, and communities waiting for clarity. Whether one supports stricter enforcement, expanded legal pathways, or a broader restructuring of immigration law, there is little dispute that the court system has been under severe strain.

The DOJ framed the new appointments as part of a wider effort to restore capacity and accelerate adjudications. EOIR reported that since January 20, 2025, it has completed more than 1.08 million cases and reduced the pending immigration court caseload by more than 447,000 cases, bringing the total pending caseload down from about 4 million to under 3.53 million.

Those numbers are notable, but they should be viewed with appropriate caution. A larger bench can help move cases faster, but speed alone cannot be the only benchmark. Immigration courts handle decisions that can determine whether families remain together, whether asylum claims are fairly heard, and whether removal orders are issued after due process has been meaningfully observed.

That is why the training, independence, and legal judgment of the new judges matter as much as the number of appointments. EOIR said all immigration judges, including temporary immigration judges, undergo the same training program. The agency also said biographical information, qualifications, and court assignments for the new judges are available through EOIR.

The administration’s stated emphasis is clear. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the effort reflects a commitment to rebuilding an immigration judge corps focused on the rule of law in the immigration system. EOIR Director Daren K. Margolin and Chief Immigration Judge Teresa L. Riley also participated in the ceremony, with Riley administering the oath of office.

Still, the central test will not be the ceremony, the headline number, or the institutional language surrounding the announcement. The real test will be whether the expanded judge corps produces more consistent rulings, shorter wait times, stronger courtroom management, and fair treatment for those appearing before the courts.

Immigration court backlogs are not merely administrative inconveniences. They shape the lives of people seeking asylum, lawful relief, employment stability, family unity, or final resolution after years of uncertainty. They also affect federal enforcement priorities and local communities tasked with absorbing the practical consequences of delayed decisions.

Adding judges is therefore a necessary step, but not a complete solution. The immigration court system also depends on adequate staffing, interpreter access, technology, legal representation, case management policies, and statutory clarity from Congress. Without those elements, even a historic hiring class can only address part of the problem.

The DOJ’s announcement signals a major operational shift at EOIR. If implemented well, it could help reduce delays and restore confidence in a court system long criticized for being overburdened. If implementation focuses only on throughput, however, the risk is that efficiency will be mistaken for justice.

For now, the expansion deserves attention because it is one of the most concrete federal actions taken to increase immigration court capacity. The next measure will be whether that capacity produces decisions that are not only faster, but also fair, consistent, and legally sound.