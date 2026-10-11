Dmytro Skrynskyi on Knowing the Market Before Making a Move

Ask the owner of a small company what’s hardest about running it, and there’s a good chance the answer will be customers: finding them, and finding enough of them. A Federal Reserve survey of U.S. small businesses with employees bears that out. Last year, 57% of the firms said finding customers and growing sales was a challenge, putting it ahead of every other operational problem on the list.

The reflex for a lot of owners is to spend their way out of it with a new website, some ads or a few more posts on Instagram. Dmytro Skrynskyi, founder of the agency Mind Marketing USA, would rather settle a different question first: who exactly the business should be selling to, and what those people need to see before they’ll pick up the phone.

We spoke with Skrynskyi about an equipment supplier where he put that into practice, and about a research paper in which he carries the same idea across borders. He has worked on marketing for companies in Ukraine, China and the U.S., and in 2024 the organizers of the Quality Mark Business Excellence Award named him a winner in their Excellence in Strategic Growth & Performance Marketing Leadership category.

The supplier, PGE Rentals (it also goes by Pro Group Equipment), was founded in Pennsylvania in 2020. It builds, sells and rents trucks for railroads, transit authorities and utilities across North America. Some of them drive down the highway like any other truck, then lower a set of rail wheels and run on track into subway tunnels to repair power lines. Even a smaller one costs about half a million dollars, Skrynskyi said.

When he started working with PGE, much of its business came from renting trucks to small contractors, the kind of crew that needs three machines for a month to put up a house. The company already had a couple of large contracts. Once inquiries started coming in through its website and phone line, Skrynskyi said, it became clear that bigger companies needed trucks too, and that the math favored them.

“Why rent out a truck for $3,000 a month,” he said, “if we can build one and get half a million?”

So he went looking for those buyers. Using services that list U.S. companies, he built a database of businesses that could use PGE’s trucks, with contacts for owners and sales managers. The owner worked through it by phone and text. Skrynskyi also tracked down trade shows where the company could show its equipment in person, and the two of them still travel to some of them.

He shot presentation videos of the trucks, including drone footage of the machines running on rail, and those went out to prospective clients. Some of the companies on the receiving end later sent their own trucks to PGE to be filmed. He also built and launched the company’s website and wrote articles and posts for Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube Shorts.

According to Skrynskyi, within a year to a year and a half PGE added three or four major clients. A typical large order, he said, might be 20 rail-ready trucks worth about $10 million, built over roughly a year. By his estimate, the business has grown four- to fivefold, and about a year and a half ago the company bought a new production site for $3.5 million because it had run out of room to build.

PGE’s website now lists six partners, all equipment makers: Elliott Equipment, Fassi, Rotobec, Skylift, Versalift and Continental Railworks. Between them they make the cranes, aerial lifts, grapples and rail gear that end up on trucks like PGE’s. The company describes itself as a smaller operator, and Skrynskyi doesn’t argue. “We’re small next to them,” he said. “But we’ve grown to the point where they work with us.”

He’s blunt about how he measures that kind of work. “In B2B, it’s contracts and the number of contracts,” he said. “Digital is image. It’s a business card.” These days his work with PGE leans that way: branding, the owner’s LinkedIn page and short videos for YouTube.

Skrynskyi has judged other people’s work, too. For the 2024 Glonary business awards, he reviewed entries, scored them and wrote up his evaluations. Back in Ukraine, the organizers of a separate national award, Znak Yakosti, named him one of their winners for 2021, in a category for building international marketing systems and helping businesses go digital.

His research grew out of moving between countries and getting it wrong at first. “In the beginning I tried to push everything I’d learned over ten years in Ukraine,” he said. “Then I understood that every country works differently.” In China, as he remembers it, word of mouth and endorsements from celebrities counted for far more than flyers or targeted ads. In the U.S., he found the opposite problem: so much visual advertising that most of it barely registers.

His paper in the Universal Library of Business and Economics, “Growth-System Transferability Across Digital Ecosystems: Evidence from the United States, China and Ukraine,” turns that experience into a framework. Using published studies and existing data, he compares the three markets: which platforms businesses have access to, how those platforms are regulated and what technology companies can use. The framework splits a strategy into three piles: what a company can bring along as is, what needs reworking and what has to be built from scratch for the new market.

He doesn’t test it on PGE or on any individual company. It’s meant for planning. A business heading abroad would use it to find out early whether the channels it counts on at home even exist there, and whether its sales materials will land with local buyers.

Most small businesses won’t ever sell in Shanghai or Kyiv. The habit is worth borrowing anyway. Before signing off on the next campaign, an owner can start with one question: Who actually needs this product, and what do they need to see before they’ll talk about an order?