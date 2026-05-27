Dickson Lam: The Standing Desk Industry Was Built for the Office and Has Yet to Catch Up to the Home

A standing desk in 2014 was a corporate wellness purchase. The buyer was a facilities manager at a mid-sized company in San Francisco or Toronto, ordering forty units for a new floor. The user was a software engineer who would stand for an hour after lunch, then sit. The product was designed around that pattern.

A standing desk in 2026 is mostly something else. The buyer is the user. The user is at home. The desk is the only desk that user has, and it stays in use for eight hours a day, every day, with the same person standing on the same mat over the same square of floor. The original design assumptions do not hold.

The category has not finished catching up.

What the Office Wave Built and What It Did Not

The first wave of standing desks was built for shared workspaces. The frames were sized for office floor plates and the cable channels were designed around corporate IT, with desktop towers, centralized power runs, and cable trays that an IT contractor would route during installation. The standard width was 60 to 72 inches, because that was what fit between cubicle dividers. The memory presets were programmed for a department of users sharing the desk across shifts.

What the category did not produce, in those years, was a desk built around a single user with high daily intensity. There was no need for it. The buyer was a company, not a person, and the use case was occasional standing as part of a broader wellness program.

That changed in 2020. The change was not gradual. Millions of office workers brought their work home and did not bring it back. The desks they bought were built for an institutional buyer that is now a smaller share of the market, and the buyer who exists in larger numbers today has different needs the original category did not solve.

The Home Buyer’s Actual Workday

A home office desk runs through the same workday a person does. Eight hours minimum, often more. The motor cycles up and down six to ten times a day, not the two or three that an office desk averages. The wear pattern is concentrated, not distributed.

Space is the next constraint. A typical home office runs 80 to 150 square feet, often shared with a guest bed, a closet, or a child’s play area. The desk has to fit the room before it has to fit the worker. A 60-inch corporate-standard top is too wide for most rooms it ends up in.

Aesthetics carry weight. The desk is part of a home, not a workplace. It sits next to a couch or under a window, and it is the first thing the family sees when the door opens. The matte black laminate that read as professional in an open office reads as cheap in a living space. Solid wood tops, warm finishes, and clean lines matter in ways they did not need to before.

Noise is the quietest constraint, and the one most often missed. The remote worker shares the room with a sleeping child, a roommate’s video call, or a podcast recording. A motor that hums at 50 decibels is fine in an open office. At home, it stops a Zoom call.

Wireless charging closes the loop. In an office, there is an IT desk that sets up the docking station. At home, the worker is the IT team. The phone needs to charge somewhere, and the cleanest answer is a pad built into the desktop. The corporate-era desk has no concept of this, because the corporate-era worker did not need it.

Why the Gap Persists

The persistence of the gap is structural. The companies that built the office wave sell through dealer networks. Their accounts are facilities managers and corporate procurement teams, and the supply chain runs on bulk orders and contract pricing. A direct-to-consumer pivot is not a tactical change. It is a different company.

Capital follows the existing relationships. Office furniture brands report quarterly earnings to investors who track contracts, not consumer reviews. The boards know how to scale dealer relationships. They do not know how to ship a single desk to a single buyer in a residential neighborhood, take a phone call from that buyer two months later, and field a warranty claim three years after that.

A few of them are trying. Most are sitting on cost structures that depend on the original buyer.

The companies that started in the home market have a structural advantage here. They have built operations around a single buyer from the beginning. The trial period, the return logistics, the support model, and the product specs all reflect that. A 100-day risk-free trial is not a marketing line. It is the time a home buyer needs to know whether a desk fits their daily routine, and a brand that sells direct has to plan its inventory and its support team around the returns.

What the Home-Native Approach Looks Like

A desk built for the home buyer starts at 48 inches wide. The frame is sized for residential floor plans, not corporate ones. The motor is rated for the cycle count a home user will cross inside the warranty, not the lower count an office user produces. The cable management is built for laptops and a single power strip, not a desktop tower. The wireless charging is built in, not bolted on later.

The desktop options matter. Solid acacia, walnut, and oak tops in real wood, not laminate, because the desk lives in the same room as the family dinner table. The frames come in colors that match the home, not the cube farm. The warranty runs twenty years on the frame, which is the bracket the home buyer is actually evaluating against, because they are buying this desk to keep, not to depreciate.

This is the brief that effydesk has been building against since 2019. The product was designed in Vancouver from the beginning around the buyer who would use the desk every day at home, not the buyer who would assign it to forty employees. The 100-day trial, the solid-wood materials, the twenty-year warranty, and the partnership with ChopValue to press recycled chopsticks into the Terra desktop all reflect a different starting brief than the one the office wave was built on.

The category is in its second decade. The first decade solved for one buyer. The second is being solved for another. The companies that recognize the shift will set the design language for the next ten years, and the ones that try to extend the office-era assumptions into the home market will keep losing ground to the brands that started there.

Dickson Lam is the founder of effydesk, a Vancouver-based ergonomic furniture company designing and selling standing desks built for daily home use. effydesk has shipped product to thousands of Canadian households since 2019.