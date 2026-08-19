Dianoush Dion Emami on the Future of Underground Power

When people think about electricity, they often picture the power lines running alongside roads or stretching across open landscapes. What many do not realize is that an increasing amount of the nation’s electrical infrastructure is being built underground, especially in areas experiencing rapid growth, severe weather, and rising demand for reliable power.

Underground transmission is not a new concept, but it is becoming a larger part of conversations about the future of the electric grid. As communities expand and electricity use continues to climb, utilities are looking for ways to strengthen reliability while preparing for long-term energy needs.

According to Dianoush Dion Emami, Chief Executive Officer of Parkia, Inc., underground infrastructure is one solution that can help utilities meet those goals when projects are carefully planned, engineered, and executed.

Growing Demand Is Changing the Conversation

Electricity powers nearly every aspect of modern life. Homes, hospitals, schools, businesses, transportation systems, and communication networks all depend on reliable service. Even brief outages can disrupt daily routines, impact businesses, and create high economic costs.

The need for dependable infrastructure is only becoming more important. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, electricity demand in the United States has been rising steadily since 2020 after more than a decade of relatively flat growth. The increase is being driven by expanding data centers, manufacturing, electric vehicles, and continued electrification across multiple industries.

“As our energy needs evolve, our infrastructure has to evolve with them,” says Emami. “Success is building things that last: companies, systems, relationships, and reputations, while staying accountable to your values.”

That long-term perspective has become increasingly important as utilities plan projects designed to serve communities for decades.

Why More Utilities Are Looking Underground

Every project has unique requirements, and overhead transmission remains an essential part of the nation’s electrical grid. However, underground transmission can provide important advantages in the right environments.

These benefits may include:

Greater protection from severe weather.

Reduced exposure to falling trees and other environmental hazards.

Improved reliability in densely populated areas.

Less visual impact in urban communities.

Lower maintenance requirements in certain applications.

Although underground construction often requires greater planning and higher upfront investment, many utilities evaluate projects based on their long-term performance, reliability, and lifecycle value rather than initial construction costs alone.

Successful Projects Start Long Before Construction

Building underground transmission systems involves much more than placing cable beneath the ground. Every project requires detailed engineering, environmental reviews, permitting, utility coordination, safety planning, and communication among numerous stakeholders.

For Emami, successful infrastructure projects begin long before construction crews arrive on site.

“When everything feels important, nothing actually is,” he says. “Prioritization restores clarity.”

That philosophy allows engineering teams to identify potential challenges early, minimize delays, and deliver more predictable outcomes.

People Will Always Be the Most Important Investment

While new technology continues to transform the energy industry, Emami believes people remain the foundation of every successful infrastructure project.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects continued demand for electrical engineers over the coming decade as experienced professionals retire and the nation’s energy infrastructure continues to expand.

“Investing in people before projects is one of the most important decisions any organization can make,” Emami says. “When you build strong people, they build strong projects.”

Developing skilled engineers, project managers, construction professionals, and safety leaders will remain essential as utilities modernize the grid.

Building for the Future

America’s energy system is changing rapidly. Population growth, renewable energy integration, electric vehicles, and expanding digital infrastructure are placing new demands on the electrical grid.

Meeting those challenges will require more than advanced technology. It will require thoughtful planning, disciplined execution, and experienced professionals who understand how to build infrastructure that will perform safely and reliably for generations.

For Emami, the future of underground transmission is not simply about burying power lines. It is about creating stronger, more resilient electrical systems that communities can depend on every day, even if most people never see the engineering that makes them possible.