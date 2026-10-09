Developing Countries’ Interest Bill Nears $1 Trillion as Debt Crowds Out Services

Developing countries paid $995 billion in net interest on public debt in 2025, and 51 of them spent more on those payments than on either health or education, UN Trade and Development said in its World of Debt 2026 overview.

The agency put developing-country public debt at $35 trillion. Global public debt reached $111 trillion, with more than two-thirds held by developed countries that have less than a fifth of the world’s population. Debt has been growing faster in the developing world. The median developing country spent 8.1 percent of government revenue on net interest in 2025, nearly double the 2010 share.

UNCTAD said 3.7 billion people now live in countries where the interest bill exceeds health or education spending, 1.2 billion more than in 2010. In Africa, that share of the population rose from 24 percent in 2010 to 65 percent in 2023. In Latin America and the Caribbean, it rose from 34 percent to 58 percent. More than half the population of developing Asia and Oceania is in the same position. In Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean, governments spend more per person on interest than on either health or education.

“Public debt is used by governments to finance expenditures, protect and invest in their people and pave the way to better futures. However, when the costs of servicing debt grow excessively, they displace other spending, cause development to stall, and put people’s futures at risk. This is the reality facing a growing number of developing countries today.”

If developing countries could borrow at developed-country rates, UNCTAD estimates they would save about $500 billion a year. The overview calls for stronger financial safety nets, a reversal of cuts in official aid, more lending by multilateral and regional development banks, technical help, and a borrowers’ platform on responsible lending. At home it urges tighter budget management, better debt structures and more use of new financing tools.

The full report is not out yet. The overview is an agency estimate of a squeeze, not a finding that any one government has defaulted. The political point is narrower: in dozens of countries, the interest line is now larger than the school or clinic line.