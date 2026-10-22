Developing Asia Took $644 Billion in FDI in 2025 as South-East Asia Overtakes East Asia

Developing Asia received $644 billion in foreign direct investment in 2025, about 40 percent of global FDI and more than 70 percent of flows to developing economies, according to UN Trade and Development’s World Investment Report 2026.

The region remained the largest developing-economy destination. Flows to developing economies as a group grew only 2 percent in 2025, against 11 percent growth in developed economies. The story inside Asia shifted. South-East Asia became the largest recipient subregion. Inflows declined in East Asia but rose in South Asia, West Asia and Central Asia. India recorded a 44 percent increase, helping lift South Asia. China stayed one of the world’s largest recipients even as inflows eased from about $116 billion to $105 billion, and continued to draw commitments in higher-value activities, research and development, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Concentration remains high. Eight of the ten largest developing-economy FDI recipients are in Asia. Together they took about 60 percent of all developing-economy inflows and more than 80 percent of the region’s own total.

Sectors linked to semiconductors, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and energy-transition technologies accounted for 44 percent of global greenfield investment in 2025, up from 16 percent five years earlier. UNCTAD said many Asian economies have manufacturing capacity, supplier networks, large consumer markets and regional integration, but those advantages are uneven. The report’s priority is investment facilitation, stronger supplier ecosystems and regional integration that lets smaller economies connect to larger networks, not simply more incentives.

The World Investment Forum 2026 will take place in Doha, Qatar, from Oct. 25 to 27 under the theme “Investing in the Future.” Its tracks cover investment promotion and special economic zones for industries from digital technologies to energy transitions, strategic AI investment, and entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises. The forum’s program and registration are on the UNCTAD site.

The $644 billion figure confirms Asia’s lead among developing regions. The sharper change is where, within the region, the capital is landing, and how many new project announcements are now tied to semiconductors, digital infrastructure, and clean energy.