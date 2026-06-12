Derek Maxfield on Why Creator-Controlled Commerce Is the Next Evolution of E-Commerce

Derek Maxfield has spent the better part of three decades watching economic power consolidate in the hands of platforms, and now, finally, watching it begin to flow back toward the people who actually build audiences.

The shift is the product of a long tension between creators who generate cultural and commercial energy and the infrastructure that has historically captured most of the value they produce. The creator economy already represents a multi-billion-dollar force in global commerce, yet brands have largely treated creators as expensive megaphones, paid for a moment of attention, then released.

Creator-controlled commerce is a fundamentally different proposition, positioning creators as operators who build storefronts, structure affiliate relationships, and capture recurring revenue rather than one-time fees.

Why Traditional E-Commerce Left Creators Out

For the majority of the internet’s commercial history, brands produced goods while platforms aggregated buyers, and advertising moved products. Creators entered late and awkwardly. Sponsored content and affiliate links existed, but neither gave creators meaningful ownership over the customer relationship.

Platforms were designed to retain the buyer, leaving creators with a flat fee or a thin commission while the brand captured everything that followed. Maxfield argues that this architecture was never inevitable but simply the path of least resistance at a time when creators lacked the tools and the leverage to demand anything different.

“The creator was always the most trusted voice in the transaction,” he says. “The question was always who was going to build the infrastructure that let that trust translate into real economic ownership.”

The Infrastructure Is Finally Catching Up

The maturation of creator tools at such a rapid rate has made it practical for individual creators to operate genuine commerce businesses. White-label storefronts, embedded checkout, and sophisticated affiliate marketing technology continue to lower the barrier dramatically.

Affiliate marketing has always offered creators a way to earn without holding inventory, but its commission structures were thin and its data sharing minimal. Curated, which Derek Maxfield leads as CEO, is building in the space where affiliate marketing and direct sales converge.

The innovative company seeks to preserve relationship-driven selling while extending its reach through the power of modern digital tools.

“What we’re trying to solve for is a model where the person driving the sale also has a stake in the long-term customer relationship,” Maxfield explains. “That changes everything about how creators think about what they’re building.”

Trust as the Core Asset of Creator Commerce

The deeper shift in creator commerce prioritizes trust. Consumers are tuning out banner ads, fast-forwarding commercials, and installing ad blockers at record rates, but they are not tuning out the voices they have actively chosen to follow.

Such asymmetry between deep trust in chosen voices and profound skepticism toward institutional ones is the engine driving creator commerce forward. When a creator recommends a product, the recommendation carries the weight of a relationship, and the affiliate link beneath it is an extension of their editorial credibility.

Maxfield points to this as the reason creator commerce will outlast the current cycle of hype around influencer marketing.

“Influencer culture chases reach, and creator commerce rewards depth. The creators who win over the long term are the ones who treat their audience as a community they’re accountable to,” he says.

Designing for the Long Game

The practical question for creators entering commerce is how to structure participation in a way that compounds over time. One-off partnerships and sporadic affiliate promotions generate income, but they do not build equity.

The creators who are approaching this most strategically are thinking in terms of portfolio, developing owned channels, recurring relationships with brands whose values align with their own, and audience data that does not belong exclusively to the platform hosting their content.

The parallel to entrepreneurship is direct, and Maxfield, who co-founded Younique and grew it into a global direct sales company before turning his focus to Saprea and later Curated, draws on that experience constantly when thinking about what sustainable creator businesses require, including the discipline to invest before extracting and the willingness to prioritize customer experience over short-term conversion.

A brand, be it corporate or personal, is a long-term trust deposit that compounds in value when protected and erodes quickly when compromised. The e-commerce industry is not going to reorganize itself overnight. Platforms are not giving up their data advantages without a fight, and brands with established distribution are not eager to cede more margin to creator partners.

But the direction of movement is clear, as the economic logic of creator-controlled commerce is compelling enough that it is reshaping expectations at every level of the market. This includes among creators who now understand what ownership can look like, among consumers who are actively seeking more direct relationships with the voices they trust, and among entrepreneurs and builders who see the infrastructure gap as the opportunity of the decade.

The Next Chapter Belongs to the Builder

Commerce has always followed trust, but what is different now is that the people who hold consumer trust, including the creators, the community builders, and even the subject-matter voices who have spent years earning credibility, have access to tools that let them act on it directly.

Creator-controlled commerce is the logical endpoint of a long evolution in which the distance between producer and consumer keeps shrinking. The platforms that serve creators best going forward will be the ones that understand they are infrastructure, not gatekeepers.

The creators who build durably will be the ones who treat their commercial presence the way any serious entrepreneur treats a business. They will act with intention, with consistency, and with genuine accountability to the people they serve. In a space where attention is abundant and trust is scarce, accountability is the most sustainable competitive advantage worth building around.