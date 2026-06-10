Dennis Mailu Talks Heritage, Hollywood, and Entering the Nightmare World of Parasomnia

Born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya, Dennis Mailu has built a career defined by courage, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to storytelling. Fluent in Kikamba, Swahili, and English, Mailu’s journey has taken him from performing in school plays in Kenya to living in the United Kingdom for nearly a decade before ultimately settling in Los Angeles, where he trained at both the New York Film Academy and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. His dedication to the craft earned him the prestigious Charles Jehlinger Award for Excellence in Acting, and today he continues to expand his résumé with projects including Blue Light Melody, Big George Foreman, Person of Interest, and the upcoming horror feature Parasomnia, recently acquired by Shudder following a successful festival run.

We caught up with Mailu to discuss his journey, his artistic philosophy, and what it was like stepping into one of his most physically demanding roles to date.

Let’s start at the beginning. What first got you interested in acting, and when did you realize it was the career you wanted to pursue?

As a child, I was always fascinated by performative art. I loved mimicking what I saw on television. From jumping off sofa sets dressed as Batman, to mouthing along to the dialogue and moves from the Power Rangers, to pretending to be a professional wrestler with my brother, performing always brought me joy.

I knew acting was my path once I started performing on stage in high school. That same excitement I felt as a child never went away. Whether I was acting in Kenya, the UK, or now in Los Angeles, I continued to experience that same child-like joy while also receiving recognition for my work. That combination confirmed that this was what I was meant to do.

Your journey to Hollywood has been anything but traditional. Can you tell us about that path?

Absolutely. I was born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya, and from an early age, I knew I wanted to experience more of the world. Pursuing greatness requires courage and sacrifice, and I understood that if I wanted to build a career in this industry, I needed to challenge myself.

I spent nine years living in the United Kingdom, where I continued acting and developing as a performer. That period was incredibly important because it helped shape my worldview.

Eventually, I moved to Los Angeles to further my training at both the New York Film Academy and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Being awarded the “Charles Jehlinger Award for Excellence in Acting” was a huge honor and one of those moments that reminded me all the sacrifices were worth it.

What makes you unique as an actor?

The first thing is my heritage. I was born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya, and I come from the Kamba ethnic tribe. I speak Kikamba, which is my native language, as well as Swahili and English. Bringing that authenticity and perspective into the industry is something I’m very proud of.

Secondly, I believe I have the ability to adapt within any creative environment. Living in Kenya, the UK, and now the United States, while traveling throughout Africa and Europe, exposed me to many different cultures and viewpoints. Those experiences have helped me become more open, collaborative, and responsive as an artist. I approach every role by fully accepting the circumstances of the character and living truthfully moment to moment.

As an international actor navigating Hollywood, how do your roots and heritage influence your work and the roles you choose?

My roots influence everything I do. Growing up in Kenya and then experiencing life in different parts of the world gives me a multifaceted perspective when approaching a character.

It allows me to make artistic choices that feel unique while also helping deepen the audience’s understanding of the story. I always want viewers to experience something fresh and authentic. My background gives me additional tools to bring those layers into a performance.

Hollywood has been pushing for greater inclusivity and representation in recent years. How do you see your work contributing to that movement?

I believe my work contributes by helping showcase the African diaspora in a positive and meaningful way. Representation isn’t just about visibility; it’s also about creating opportunities for collaboration and cultural understanding.

The more we can tell stories that bridge cultures and perspectives, the richer the industry becomes. I would love to continue seeing African stories, African talent, and global voices represented across major film and television projects.

For fun, if you could go back to Hollywood’s golden era, which actor would you most identify with?

Without hesitation, Sidney Poitier. Like Sidney, I strive to bring a different cultural perspective into the craft. He helped redefine what was possible and opened doors for future generations. I admire how he used storytelling to influence audiences and create meaningful change, and that’s something I aspire to do in my own career.

Let’s talk about your latest feature film, Parasomnia. What initially drew you to the film?

The concept immediately stood out to me. Parasomnia explores trauma, nightmares, and the blurred line between dreams and reality, all themes that naturally create tension and suspense.

I was also excited because it would be my first major feature film involving extensive prosthetics and special effects makeup. That presented an entirely new challenge for me as a performer.

Tell us about the film itself.

Parasomnia follows Riley, a young woman haunted by recurring night terrors and unresolved tragedy from her past. When her best friend suddenly goes missing, she begins to suspect that the demonic figure haunting her dreams may have crossed into the real world.

The film was written and directed by James Ross II in his feature directorial debut and stars Jasmine Mathews, RJ Brown, Sally Stewart, Stephen Barrington, and Danny Brown.

Who do you play in the film?

I play a dead version of Riley’s father who appears within the void of her dream state.

He’s not simply a ghost. He represents one of the most horrific moments from Riley’s past. He’s a manifestation of trauma and fear, which made him fascinating to portray because much of the storytelling comes through physical presence rather than dialogue.

What was your experience like working on the project?

It was one of the most unique experiences I’ve had as an actor. My character exists in a hypnotic state filled with rage, so I spent a lot of time trying to find the perfect balance between those two opposing energies. I also really enjoyed the physicality involved. Using a dulled knife to perform stabs and slashes in a horror setting required precision, control, and commitment.

Because the character is essentially undead, every movement had to feel slightly different from a normal human being. That was a really fun challenge creatively.

What was the most difficult part of filming?

Definitely seeing through the prosthetics. The special effects makeup around my eyes made it difficult to see clearly, but I still had to perform attack sequences with accuracy. Timing was everything because I had to synchronize my movements with the practical blood effects and artery pumps attached to my victim.

It was fun, messy, and highly technical all at the same time. We definitely went through multiple wardrobe changes. Fortunately, I was working with an incredible makeup team whose experience included major blockbuster films and projects within the Marvel universe. Knowing I was in capable hands gave me confidence and allowed me to focus on the performance.

The film has already generated significant festival buzz. What has that experience been like?

It’s been incredible. The film screened at a huge festival, FrightFest UK, as well as the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, and the Overlook Film Festival. Seeing audiences respond to the film and watching its momentum grow throughout the festival circuit has been very rewarding for everyone involved.

The big news is that Shudder acquired the film. How exciting was that moment?

It was a huge moment for the entire team. Shudder is one of the premier destinations for horror fans around the world, so having the film acquired by them is incredibly exciting. It’s validation for all the hard work that went into bringing the project to life, and it means the film will reach a much wider audience. It’s all very exciting!

Finally, what do you hope audiences take away from Parasomnia?

I hope audiences have fun being scared first and foremost. Beyond that, I think the film explores how unresolved trauma can continue to haunt us if we don’t confront it. Horror often works best when there’s an emotional truth underneath the scares, and I think Parasomnia delivers both. I’m excited for people to experience it when it arrives on Shudder later this year.

Parasomnia is expected to premiere on Shudder later this year following the streamer’s acquisition of the film after its acclaimed festival run. For more on Dennis Mailu you can visit his Instagram.