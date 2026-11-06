Democratic Majorities Position Health Costs as Early Priority for New Congress

Congressional Democrats plan to prioritize health-care affordability measures when the new Congress convenes in January, according to aides and public statements after Tuesday’s elections. Party leaders have pointed to the expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies and reductions in Medicaid funding enacted in last year’s reconciliation law as areas for potential action.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on election night that Democrats would work to ensure Americans can afford doctor visits and reverse Medicaid cuts. Enhanced ACA subsidies, which lowered premiums for millions during the pandemic, expired after Republicans declined to extend them. Analysts at KFF have projected average increases of about 13 percent for benchmark marketplace plans in 2027. Medicaid changes in the 2025 law include work requirements scheduled to take effect in January 2027, with projected federal funding reductions totaling hundreds of billions over a decade.

The party holds majorities in both chambers, with Democrats leading in the House by more than 250 seats and securing at least 54 Senate seats as remaining races in Alaska and Mississippi are tallied. Control of key committees will shift, with figures such as Sen. Ron Wyden expected to chair Finance and Rep. Frank Pallone positioned for Energy and Commerce. These panels oversee Medicare, Medicaid, and federal health agencies. Pre-election polling from KFF showed voters giving Democrats a 19-point edge on handling health care.

Any legislation faces hurdles. President Trump has indicated he may use veto power, and the Senate will lack the 60 votes typically needed to overcome a filibuster. Democrats could pursue budget reconciliation for certain changes or seek negotiations as part of funding bills. Oversight of existing programs is also expected to increase. The timing and scope of specific proposals remain under discussion among Democratic members.

The midterm results have elevated health costs as a central issue for the incoming majority, though outcomes will depend on negotiations with the White House and internal party priorities.